This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
KENS 5
Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 114-105. Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.
NBA Fans In Shock After Luka Doncic Leads Dallas Mavericks To Blowout Win Over Grizzlies: “Luka Fathered Ja”
NBA fans blasted Ja Morant and Co. as they suffered an embarrassing 41-point defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic led Dallas Mavericks.
ESPN
Indiana visits Philadelphia following Embiid's 40-point outing
Indiana Pacers (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Philadelphia finished 32-20 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17...
Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets past Thunder 122-117
DENVER — Nikola Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time with his 78th triple-double and Jamal Murray scored 16 points in his first game at Ball Arena in more than 18 months as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-117 Saturday night. Murray sank a pair of...
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
NBA Odds: Pacers vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/24/2022
The Indiana Pacers will travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pacers-76ers prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
Bennedict Mathurin goes full Reggie Miller with Pacers record in just his third game
Bennedict Mathurin is not wasting much time letting the Indiana Pacers know how valuable he can be for the team. The rookie out of the Arizona Wildcats basketball program posted yet another mesmerizing stat line Saturday night, as he churned out 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field in 31 minutes of action off the bench to lead all scorers in the Pacers’ 124-115 home win against the Detroit Pistons.
