San Antonio, TX

Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KENS 5

Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 114-105. Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ESPN

Indiana visits Philadelphia following Embiid's 40-point outing

Indiana Pacers (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Philadelphia finished 32-20 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Bennedict Mathurin goes full Reggie Miller with Pacers record in just his third game

Bennedict Mathurin is not wasting much time letting the Indiana Pacers know how valuable he can be for the team. The rookie out of the Arizona Wildcats basketball program posted yet another mesmerizing stat line Saturday night, as he churned out 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field in 31 minutes of action off the bench to lead all scorers in the Pacers’ 124-115 home win against the Detroit Pistons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

