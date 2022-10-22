SF County holds third public hearing on short-term rentals. The Santa Fe Board of County Commissioners will once again take up a proposed short-term rental rules at its 5 pm meeting today. Tonight’s assembly will mark the third public airing on the topic, following two public hearings last month that led to a revised ordinance. A memo from County Growth Management Director Peggy Ellis-Green lays out one significant change made in response to public feedback: distinguishing between owner-occupied short-term rentals and non owner-occupied STRs. In short, owner-occupied STRs would require a $35 business registration; non owner-occupied STRs would require a $375 business license, which also has a $300 renewal fee. As SFR recently reported, the county’s proposal comes on the heels of the City of Santa Fe’s evolving rules on short-term rentals. A cap of 350 permits was hiked to 1,000 in 2016 and rules were amended again in 2021 in an attempt to address a lack of affordable housing for locals and prevent illegal rentals. “The city has its own short-term rental ordinance, and I think we wanted to make sure we are likewise taking care of the county,” District 5 Commissioner Hank Hughes tells SFR. “And I think there is a need to know how many short-term rentals we have and what impact they may be having.” The meeting will take place in-person and virtually, with instructions for online viewing at the bottom of the agenda.

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO