ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ona, WV

Game of the Week: Battle of the Shield

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00SQKa_0iiXapmv00

ONA, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland hosted Huntington tonight for the Battle of the Shield.

Cabell scored first, on their first drive of the game.

A handoff to Curtis Jones and Jones took it through the middle for the 30 yard score.

Huntignton responded fast, the first drive for them, he found a gap and he was gone tying it up at 7 right at the end of the first quarter.

Highlanders then got on the board again, a hand off to Zah Jackson, he looped around the right side and in to take the 14-7 lead; this was his first TD but not his last.

Midland driving with under five minutes left in the half, quarterback Ryan Wolfe launches it, and it’s Duane Harris who goes up and snags the pick! It goes back to the Highlanders.

They turn the pick into points, QB Gavin Lochow with the handoff, again to Jackson, and he took off yet again. Splitting the defense like butter, and head towards that end zone to put Huntington up 21-7.

Cabell Midland down, but not out yet.

Nine seconds left in the half, Wolfe scrambling, launched it on the run. Hit Alex Smith in the back of the endzone right before halftime, the score now 21-14 Huntington.

Unfortunately for the Knights, they could only manage one score in the second half.

Huntington takes the Shield back home, the final 41-21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Tri State marching championship results 2022

(WOWK) — The annual Marshall University Tri-State Marching Championships were held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday with 19 bands from Ohio and West Virginia in competition. Results are as follows: CLASS A: Best General Effect: Sissonville Best Visual: Sissonville Best Color Guard: Nicholas County Best Percussion: Sissonville Best Drum Major: Riverside Band Award […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF

The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after Huntington, West Virginia shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A shooting with one victim is being reported near the Speedway on 6th Avenue in Huntington, according to dispatchers. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in around 9:45 p.m. They say there is one victim but their condition is unknown at this time. The Huntington Police Department is on the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
ASHLAND, KY
Metro News

West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV

The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car chase ends with tasing in Ohio school zone

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities arrested a man after chasing him in a Wheelersburg school zone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday. Michael L. Bailey, 39, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when troopers and Scioto County deputies took him into custody, according to OSHP. He faces charges including: Assault Felony fleeing Operating […]
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy