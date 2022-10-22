ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

q13fox.com

Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior

SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Gig Harbor Police seek help identifying 3 burglary suspects

GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who broke into a business after it closed. The Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD) shared photos of the suspects on Twitter Tuesday morning. Authorities say the three burglary suspects broke into a business after hours.
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff

EDMONDS, Wash. - A burglary and assault suspect was arrested in Edmonds following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning. Edmonds Police say a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man previously trespassed at a motel near 220th and Hwy 99, then returned Sunday around 3 a.m. and stood in the lobby with a large knife.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
SPANAWAY, WA
q13fox.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. According to police, they believe a driver...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

$1.5M worth of drugs seized from Everett apartment during eviction clean-up

EVERETT, Wash. - Last week, detectives with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force recovered about $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment. Task Force officials said apartment staff were processing an eviction of an abandoned apartment and saw a large number of drugs in the unit. Staff then immediately called Everett Police.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle. Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S. James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle falling short of vision for zero pedestrian deaths by 2030

SEATTLE - Emotions are boiling over from city hall to street corners after yet another pedestrian was killed in Seattle on Friday. Leaders set a goal to end traffic-caused walking and biking deaths by 2030, part of a program called Vision Zero. But, some say the program is stalling, as Seattle’s streets remain dangerous for those who do not travel by vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
PUYALLUP, WA



