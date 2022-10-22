Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Pierce County deputies looking for suspect who violently attacked, raped woman at knifepoint
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying a suspect of sexual assault earlier this month. The crime reportedly happened on Oct. 7 when the victim was walking along 82nd Ave W. and Pacific Avenue around 1 a.m. and got into the suspects' car. Deputies say he drove...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior
SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
q13fox.com
Gig Harbor Police seek help identifying 3 burglary suspects
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who broke into a business after it closed. The Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD) shared photos of the suspects on Twitter Tuesday morning. Authorities say the three burglary suspects broke into a business after hours.
q13fox.com
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
q13fox.com
Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff
EDMONDS, Wash. - A burglary and assault suspect was arrested in Edmonds following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning. Edmonds Police say a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man previously trespassed at a motel near 220th and Hwy 99, then returned Sunday around 3 a.m. and stood in the lobby with a large knife.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
q13fox.com
Man robbing iconic game store at gunpoint tells employee he has a reason for alleged crime
SEATTLE - The Chinatown-International District is home to the oldest retro video game store in the Pacific Northwest, Pink Gorilla Games. The store has been at corner of South King Street and 6th for 17 years and have no desire to relocate according to the owner Cody. Like many local...
q13fox.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. According to police, they believe a driver...
q13fox.com
$1.5M worth of drugs seized from Everett apartment during eviction clean-up
EVERETT, Wash. - Last week, detectives with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force recovered about $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment. Task Force officials said apartment staff were processing an eviction of an abandoned apartment and saw a large number of drugs in the unit. Staff then immediately called Everett Police.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle. Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S. James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170...
q13fox.com
OL Reign's playoff run comes to end in front of record crowd at Lumen Field
Alexis Loera and Kristen Hamilton scored in the Kansas City Current’s 2-0 victory over the top-seeded OL Reign, winners of this season’s Supporters Shield. The match happened in front of a record crowd of 21, 491 fans at Seattle's Lumen Field on Sunday. Loera scored for the Current...
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
q13fox.com
Seattle falling short of vision for zero pedestrian deaths by 2030
SEATTLE - Emotions are boiling over from city hall to street corners after yet another pedestrian was killed in Seattle on Friday. Leaders set a goal to end traffic-caused walking and biking deaths by 2030, part of a program called Vision Zero. But, some say the program is stalling, as Seattle’s streets remain dangerous for those who do not travel by vehicle.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
q13fox.com
Coming to Seattle: Country legend George Strait announces stadium tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
Anyone who's been a country music fan in the last 40 years will definitely check "yes" for the chance to see three iconic talents on one stage. George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town announced a six-stadium tour, with a planned stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The...
q13fox.com
Grotto, Baring residents warned of dangerous winter ahead due to wildfire-damaged lands
BARING, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire may not be a concern for people living in Baring, Grotto and Skykomish – but the damage it left behind has emergency managers giving a serious warning to people in that area: prepare to be stranded this winter. On Tuesday night, the...
q13fox.com
WATCH: 9th Congressional District debate with Adam Smith and Doug Basler in Seattle
Watch a debate between the candidates for the 9th Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Adam Smith and Republican challenger Doug Basler. The debate can be seen in the player above. The Washington State Debate Coalition, operating under Seattle CityClub, partnered with Braver Angels to host the event from Pigott Auditorium on...
q13fox.com
'It's scary, it's really scary'; Communities damaged by Bolt Creek Fire now concerned with snow, flooding
GROTTO, Wash. - With a winter weather advisory announced Tuesday, residents from Baring through Skykomish are concerned about snow and potential flash flooding in areas burned by the Bolt Creek Fire. A flash flood watch just expired in the same area Tuesday afternoon. "Last night was an inch and a...
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
Comments / 0