(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska and Creighton woman's volleyball teams move up in the rankings this week, with the lady Huskers taking the top spot in the country. In this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll Nebraska ranks first, while Creighton takes over the number 15 spot. Nebraska was ranked third last week, while Creighton was in 18th. Both Nebraska and Creighton's rankings this week are season highs for the programs. After the top two teams in last week's AVCA poll lost five set road matches last week, Nebraska returned to the top spot in the AVCA poll for the first time since the preseason poll that was released on Aug. 15 with 48-of-64 first place votes. Former No. 1 Texas moved to second, San Diego moved up a spot to third and Louisville fell two spots to fourth.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO