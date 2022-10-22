ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Rankings After Week 8

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new top six rankings following the eighth week of the 2022 regular season. Herbstreit has Ohio State at No. 1. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. The official new top...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal college football rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday afternoon. Herbstreit, who has Ohio State at No. 1, didn't make any notable changes to his rankings this week. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. College football fans...
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Athlon Sports

Major College Football News Could Be Coming This Tuesday

Before the 2022 college football season began both UCLA and USC announced they'll eventually be leaving the conference for the Big Ten.  Could more significant Pac-12 news be coming this Tuesday? Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, who was on top of the USC/UCLA development during the off-season, ...
Sporting News

Texas A&M, Miami among 5 most disappointing college football teams in 2022

The "preseason polls don't matter" people have more than enough material to work with in 2022. Five teams that were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 have flopped this season from College Football Playoff hopefuls to scrounging for bowl eligibility. The material? Three of these teams were ranked in the top 10, and the other two have losing records.
saturdaytradition.com

B1G bowl projections following Week 8

Just not a lot going on in the B1G this week. Perhaps the most notable result from Week 8 in terms of bowl-projecting relevance was Wisconsin’s win over Purdue. For now, that grants the Badgers a strong likelihood of hitting the required 6-win mark. Iowa is set to squeak...
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to major Big Ten news

The Big Ten is set to make some major changes to its conference schedule in the near future with both the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins joining the conference ahead of the 2024 season. But it looks like the conference will wait one more season before making those changes.
The Spun

Look: College GameDay Announces Historic Week 9 Destination

We're halfway through the 2022 college football season and have had some incredible, but the best is still yet to come. For ESPN College GameDay, they're looking to make next week an historic one. On Sunday, College GameDay announced that they are heading to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi...
