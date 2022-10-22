ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

High school football schedules and scores for October 27-28

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week eight of the high school football season starts Thursday, October 27. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, October 27:. Pebble Hills vs Eastlake. Organ Mountain vs Alamogordo. Friday, October 28:. Coronado vs Socorro. Monahans vs...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP hosts Family Fitness Fiesta

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso hosted the 12th Annual Miner Dash 5k Run/3K Walk and Family Fitness Fiesta as part of a series of weeklong celebrations for homecoming 2022. El Pasoans from the community were invited out Sunday morning to participate in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

$272 million bond on election ballot for El Paso voters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — $272 million are on the line this election as El Paso voters decide if the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond passes. The bond is split into three separate propositions for voters to approve. Proposition A: Streets Infrastructure Focus. Proposition B: Parks and Recreation Facilities.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 23rd through Oct. 29th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Montana Frontage Road Project. Wednesday, October 26 through Thursday, October 27. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Global Reach Drive north and southbound alternating main lane closure from George Perry Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard. Crews will be working on the construction detour. Thursday,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Centennial High School math teacher dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

1 shot in accidental shooting at 'The Wall' in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was accidentally shot in a desert area in Santa Teresa off of Pete V Domenici Highway. Sheriff Kim Stewart said the area, known as "The Wall," is where people go shooting and off-road. She stated the shooting on Sunday was accidental. Officials...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police give Halloween candy safety tips

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department gave safety tips ahead of Halloween next week. The tips given by police are not intended for alarm but for awareness and extra precautionary measures only. Although the El Paso Police Department has no indication of a specific threat...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans in disbelief after man found dead at El Paso assisted living facility

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at the Loving Care Assisted Living in El Paso's in the Lower Valley. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, but officials confirmed that an altercation broke out between an 88-year-old man and a 62-year-old man.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Early voting begins in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Early voting for El Paso County begin Monday and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans could cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the gubernatorial race...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
LAS CRUCES, NM

