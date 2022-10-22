Read full article on original website
High school football schedules and scores for October 27-28
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week eight of the high school football season starts Thursday, October 27. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, October 27:. Pebble Hills vs Eastlake. Organ Mountain vs Alamogordo. Friday, October 28:. Coronado vs Socorro. Monahans vs...
UTEP hosts Family Fitness Fiesta
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso hosted the 12th Annual Miner Dash 5k Run/3K Walk and Family Fitness Fiesta as part of a series of weeklong celebrations for homecoming 2022. El Pasoans from the community were invited out Sunday morning to participate in...
El Paso city manager's contract amendment caps salary, directs excess funds to streets
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — KFOX14 Investigates has obtained the amendment that was made to El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez's contract following a vote from the El Paso city council to cap his salary. The vote came after the city council released the performance evaluations for both City...
$272 million bond on election ballot for El Paso voters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — $272 million are on the line this election as El Paso voters decide if the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond passes. The bond is split into three separate propositions for voters to approve. Proposition A: Streets Infrastructure Focus. Proposition B: Parks and Recreation Facilities.
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 23rd through Oct. 29th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Montana Frontage Road Project. Wednesday, October 26 through Thursday, October 27. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Global Reach Drive north and southbound alternating main lane closure from George Perry Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard. Crews will be working on the construction detour. Thursday,...
3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
El Paso lawmakers accuse group of sending 'hate mail' to El Paso voters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso lawmakers spoke out against a controversial political flyer that went out to El Paso voters over the weekend. The political flyers were mailed out to several El Paso households by a group called American First Legal Foundation. In the campaign ad, the...
Centennial High School math teacher dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
1 shot in accidental shooting at 'The Wall' in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was accidentally shot in a desert area in Santa Teresa off of Pete V Domenici Highway. Sheriff Kim Stewart said the area, known as "The Wall," is where people go shooting and off-road. She stated the shooting on Sunday was accidental. Officials...
El Paso votes to research growing weed problem, vote on further action later
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso discussed how to protect the areas most vulnerable as weeds continue to grow. Residents living in within city limits can be fined for overgrown weeds - weeds over 12 inches tall. On Tuesday, city representative Henry Rivera proposed a...
West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
El Paso police give Halloween candy safety tips
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department gave safety tips ahead of Halloween next week. The tips given by police are not intended for alarm but for awareness and extra precautionary measures only. Although the El Paso Police Department has no indication of a specific threat...
El Pasoans in disbelief after man found dead at El Paso assisted living facility
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at the Loving Care Assisted Living in El Paso's in the Lower Valley. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, but officials confirmed that an altercation broke out between an 88-year-old man and a 62-year-old man.
Video shows suspects breaking into businesses in Upper Valley over the weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen was arrested and is accused of breaking into several businesses in the Upper Valley. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez on Sunday. Officials said Perez smashed the front door glass and damaged the cash register of Arcoiris Bakery near Mesa Street...
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
Man found dead at El Paso assisted living facility after altercation with roommate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at an assisted living facility in El Paso's Lower Valley. Police officials said they were called to an incident at 6:45 p.m. at 180CR Croom, the location for Loving Care Assisted Living. An...
El Paso police warn to inspect Halloween candy amid marijuana-type treats
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police issued a warning Tuesday, stating is not to alarm the public, but to raise awareness and extra precautionary measures for Halloween. The added that there is no indication of a specific threat to the El Paso area. Police officials stated drugs...
Early voting begins in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Early voting for El Paso County begin Monday and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans could cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the gubernatorial race...
Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
