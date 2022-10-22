ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in southeast Baltimore shooting Tuesday afternoon, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Washington Hill neighborhood of southeast Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 4:35 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of Anne Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the leg East Baltimore's Bayview section, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday afternoon in East Baltimore's Bayview section, city police said. Officers were called to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center around 1:30 p.m. after the 20-year-old man who had been shot in the leg admitted himself. His condition is described as serious. Detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man charged with murder in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged in the shooting death of a man earlier this month, police said Monday. Travis Rogers, 35, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and firearms-related offenses. Officers responded the night of Oct. 15 to the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue for a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Student found with loaded handgun at Baltimore high school, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student was arrested Tuesday after he was found carrying a loaded handgun at Forest Park High School in Northwest Baltimore, a police source said. This marks the fifth gun recovered from a Baltimore City public school this academic year. Sherry Christian, a spokeswoman for Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $8K rewards for tips that lead to homicide arrests

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering three separate rewards of up to $8,000 for information that might help detectives find whoever killed three men within the past two weeks.On Oct. 13, Gregory Carroll was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue, according to authorities.The following day, Antonio Wilkins was shot and killed in South Baltimore. Officers found his body in the rear of the 2600 block of Patapsco Avenue around 1:40 a.m., police said.Then, on Oct. 19, Walter Ferguson was gunned down in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue, which is in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.People with information or tips about the shootings can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight

BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman shot multiple times Sunday morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of South Charles Street, the Baltimore Police Department announced. According to police, officers responded to 911 calls regarding shots fired. Upon their arrival, the female victim was being treated by EMTs for multiple gunshot wounds. Sh was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. No information was provided by the police regarding a description of the suspect. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District detectives, at 410-396-2499. The post Woman shot multiple times Sunday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

20-year-old injured in shooting near Joseph E. Lee Park in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old was shot in the leg at a park in East Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon. He is in serious condition, according to police.Police learned he was shot while near Joseph E. Lee Park and St. Vincent de Paul Head Start at Fatima, in the 6400 block of East Pratt Street, following an argument.Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 killed, 7 wounded as Baltimore sees more deadly weekend violence

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A steady stream of violence gripped Baltimore for yet another weekend. On Saturday night, a man was shot and killed at Register Lane and Normal Avenue before the night was over another shooting happened at Olmstead Street and Grace Court. That victim is alive. Early Sunday,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
ROSEDALE, MD
Shore News Network

35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night

BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old male died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of gunfire at around 10 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the man lying on the ground. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time. Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The post 35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

