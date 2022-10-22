ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

ValleyCentral

HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, sees man collapse and die in driveway

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. The man was identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, investigators said. When deputies arrived, they saw Guzman with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man after three bystanders were caught in the crossfire of a fight, according to details from a police report. Eduardo Javier Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Migrant locked in car trunk as fleeing group drives into river, CBP says

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A migrant was locked in the trunk of a car as smugglers fled from Border Patrol and drove into the Rio Grande Tuesday morning, authorities said. “Agents apprehended one passenger and rescued a subject from inside the closed trunk,” according to CBP. A camera operator in Rio Grande City saw people […]
ROMA, TX
kurv.com

Florida Murder Suspects Nabbed In Brownsville

Two men who’d been sought for killing a man in Tampa Bay Florida are sitting in the Cameron County jail following their arrests in Brownsville. A U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tracked the pair to a Brownsville hotel where they were apprehended Monday – more than two weeks after the violence in Tampa.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen. Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

5 People Wounded In Gunfire At Brownsville Home

Gunfire in Brownsville has left five people wounded, including a woman who remains in critical condition. The gunshots rang out at a home on the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street sometime after 6 a.m. Sunday. A woman said to be in her mid 30’s was critically wounded. Three other people are hospitalized in stable condition. A fifth person suffered a graze wound.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police look for man who stole car in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a car. On Sept 12, a man stole a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 from the 1000 block of Juan Diego, police say. Surveillance footage from the bridge captured an image of the man driving away with the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo PD search for man stealing Halloween yard decor

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department are asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations from a yard earlier this week. Video surveillance from a residence in Alamo captured a man running toward the lawn, stealing Halloween decorations and escaping by jumping a fence. Anyone with information on the suspect is […]
ALAMO, TX
kurv.com

Driver Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Passenger

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man moments after their vehicle crashed near Alton. 30-year-old Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez was arraigned Saturday on murder, weapons, and drug charges, and ordered jailed on bonds totaling more than a-million dollars. Hidalgo County sheriff’s...
ALTON, TX

