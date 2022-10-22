Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BPD: Man with gun takes children after argument with their mother, pastor
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with a handgun drove away with his kids after having an argument with their mother and a church pastor Sunday, police said. Jose Maria Alaniz, 25, was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, reckless driving and two counts of child endangerment, police records indicate. According […]
HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, sees man collapse and die in driveway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. The man was identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, investigators said. When deputies arrived, they saw Guzman with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was […]
Deputies struggle to arrest driver as traffic stop uncovers drugs in Alamo
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver put up a “short physical struggle” with deputies after a traffic stop that lead to the discovery of a stash of drugs, authorities said. Deputies arrested a driver Tuesday in Alamo with a felony amount of narcotics in their vehicle, authorities said. At 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s […]
Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man after three bystanders were caught in the crossfire of a fight, according to details from a police report. Eduardo Javier Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County […]
KRGV
Cameron County constable: Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to stabbing north of Harlingen
Law enforcement officials in Cameron County are seeking two women they say stabbed a man north of Harlingen Tuesday afternoon. Two women in their fifties allegedly stabbed a man along Godwin Road and south of Tovar Road, according to Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis. One of the women...
Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
Suspect wanted for attempted murder in the Upstate captured in Texas
A fugitive wanted for an attempted murder in the Upstate, has been apprehended several states away. The Fountain Inn Police Department says, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was charged after he fired a gun and struck the victim of a domestic dispute.
Migrant locked in car trunk as fleeing group drives into river, CBP says
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A migrant was locked in the trunk of a car as smugglers fled from Border Patrol and drove into the Rio Grande Tuesday morning, authorities said. “Agents apprehended one passenger and rescued a subject from inside the closed trunk,” according to CBP. A camera operator in Rio Grande City saw people […]
kurv.com
Florida Murder Suspects Nabbed In Brownsville
Two men who’d been sought for killing a man in Tampa Bay Florida are sitting in the Cameron County jail following their arrests in Brownsville. A U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tracked the pair to a Brownsville hotel where they were apprehended Monday – more than two weeks after the violence in Tampa.
PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen. Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, […]
kurv.com
5 People Wounded In Gunfire At Brownsville Home
Gunfire in Brownsville has left five people wounded, including a woman who remains in critical condition. The gunshots rang out at a home on the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street sometime after 6 a.m. Sunday. A woman said to be in her mid 30’s was critically wounded. Three other people are hospitalized in stable condition. A fifth person suffered a graze wound.
Police look for man who stole car in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a car. On Sept 12, a man stole a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 from the 1000 block of Juan Diego, police say. Surveillance footage from the bridge captured an image of the man driving away with the […]
Alamo PD search for man stealing Halloween yard decor
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department are asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations from a yard earlier this week. Video surveillance from a residence in Alamo captured a man running toward the lawn, stealing Halloween decorations and escaping by jumping a fence. Anyone with information on the suspect is […]
Officers Vasquez, Martinez, and Sbaschnig attended the TTPOA Basic SWAT course
from September 19th through September 23rd, 2022, in Brownsville, Texas. This course consisted of grueling physical training, lectures, and physical application of SWAT tactics.
Cell phone left at McDonald’s counter taken, Brownsville police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people in Brownsville are wanted after stealing a phone that was left on a counter at McDonald’s, police said. According to a post by the Brownsville Police Department, the persons of interest were seen on camera taking a phone that was left by a previous customer. The two did not […]
Driver dies in crash after he failed to yield to traffic in San Carlos, DPS says
SAN CARLOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was killed Monday evening after authorities say he failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Daniel Luna, 50, of Edinburg, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. At about 5:48 p.m. Monday, Luna was driving a tan Jeep Grand Cherokee with two others […]
Person of interest identified in burglary investigation, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police department is searching for a man who they allege burglarized a home. Norberto Cisneros, 35, is a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a habitation on Oct. 3, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Cisneros was last seen driving a red Ford Fusion, police said. […]
kurv.com
Driver Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Passenger
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man moments after their vehicle crashed near Alton. 30-year-old Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez was arraigned Saturday on murder, weapons, and drug charges, and ordered jailed on bonds totaling more than a-million dollars. Hidalgo County sheriff’s...
KRGV
Brownsville police investigating shooting that left four people hospitalized
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people hospitalized Sunday morning, according to a news release from the department. Brownsville police responded to a shots fired call at the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street at approximately 6:24 a.m. Upon arrival, police noticed that five...
71-Year-Old Heriberto Solis Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Browsville (Brownsville, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday night. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of State Highway 48.
