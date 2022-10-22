ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia COVID-19 deaths top 7,500

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 773 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported since the last report on Monday, with a total of 7,502 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year-old female from Berkeley County, an […]
OHIO STATE
Metro News

Justice to bring Amendment 2 Community Conversations to Morgantown, Clarksburg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is bringing his Amendment 2 Community Conversation tour to Morgantown Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Mon County Center at Mylan Park. If approved by a simple majority in the November election, Amendment 2 would allow state lawmakers to exempt personal and business property tax, including the vehicle tax.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 10-26-22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — You can find a recap of what’s happening across the state of West Virginia in our MetroNews This Morning podcast. Here this morning’s 15-minute podcast with MetroNews from Carrie Hodousek, sports from Kyle Wiggs and Hoppy Kercheval’s morning commentary. Listen to Wednesday’s MetroNews...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is home to a cat litter plant

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs. The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy. The facility is in a West Virginia Eastern Panhandle community that […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Early voting begins Wednesday in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It is not the November 8 election yet, but you can actually begin to cast your ballots as of Wednesday in West Virginia. Normally in an election, we are focused on candidates with their backgrounds and issue positions. But this year, ballot amendments are topping the agenda. Ten days of early […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY

How West Virginia ranks among US’s safest states

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia ranks in the lower half as one of the safest states in America. West Virginia was ranked 33rd overall but was nearly the lowest ranked in workplace safety at 45th. States were rated in different categories like...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Final push is on for backers and foes of West Virginia’s Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It is probably the most controversial item on the November ballot, and the debate is getting heated. Amendment 2 would give permission to the West Virginia State Legislature to repeal the property tax on vehicles and also eliminate the tax on business equipment and inventories. Governor Jim Justice, who opposes Amendment […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

‘Roads to Prosperity’ marks 5 years, more than 1,200 projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Roads to Prosperity highway and bridge construction and maintenance program and the anniversary is being observed at the state Culture Center in Charleston. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) rolled out the $2.8...
CHARLESTON, WV

Community Policy