Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
West Virginia COVID-19 deaths top 7,500
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 773 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported since the last report on Monday, with a total of 7,502 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year-old female from Berkeley County, an […]
Metro News
Justice to bring Amendment 2 Community Conversations to Morgantown, Clarksburg
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is bringing his Amendment 2 Community Conversation tour to Morgantown Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Mon County Center at Mylan Park. If approved by a simple majority in the November election, Amendment 2 would allow state lawmakers to exempt personal and business property tax, including the vehicle tax.
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 10-26-22
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — You can find a recap of what’s happening across the state of West Virginia in our MetroNews This Morning podcast. Here this morning’s 15-minute podcast with MetroNews from Carrie Hodousek, sports from Kyle Wiggs and Hoppy Kercheval’s morning commentary. Listen to Wednesday’s MetroNews...
What do purple fence posts mean in West Virginia?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, like on a tree, you may not know what it means.
Beckley attorney says he plans to sue delegate, West Virginia Legislature
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley lawyer on Sunday, October 23, 2022, said he plans to sue a Fayette County delegate for sexual harassment, on behalf of a client. Attorney Stephen New said he also plans to file a 30-day notice with the State of West Virginia, warning the state and its insurance carriers of a […]
Metro News
West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
wchstv.com
Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia; hospitalizations continue to decline
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,493, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh County. a...
West Virginia is home to a cat litter plant
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs. The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy. The facility is in a West Virginia Eastern Panhandle community that […]
Early voting begins Wednesday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It is not the November 8 election yet, but you can actually begin to cast your ballots as of Wednesday in West Virginia. Normally in an election, we are focused on candidates with their backgrounds and issue positions. But this year, ballot amendments are topping the agenda. Ten days of early […]
WBOY
How West Virginia ranks among US’s safest states
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia ranks in the lower half as one of the safest states in America. West Virginia was ranked 33rd overall but was nearly the lowest ranked in workplace safety at 45th. States were rated in different categories like...
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
Six broadcasters inducted into West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame for 2022
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s the time of year when we salute our fellow broadcasters in the Mountain State. Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022, a group of broadcasters from around the state were inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the annual ceremony. The annual event took place at the Museum of Radio […]
Metro News
State school board president doesn’t mince words about West Virginia’s poor test scores
Paul Hardesty, president of West Virginia’s state school board, needed no thesaurus to describe the state’s most recent educational assessment scores. “I could use big, fancy words, but I’m just going to use this one: They suck,” Hardesty said today. “I mean, they’re dismal. They’re not good. The worst in the history of the state.”
WTAP
West Virginia state senate district three race: Meet the candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Republican Mike Azinger is fighting to keep his state senate seat in the fast-approaching November election. Jody Murphy, who brands himself as a ‘Manchin centrist’ type democrat, will be his opponent in the ballots. WTAP sat down with both district three candidates to better...
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting several food giveaways this week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting several food giveaways this week across West Virginia. The giveaways start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last. Today Mountaineer Food Bank will be in McDowell County in War at A New...
Final push is on for backers and foes of West Virginia’s Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It is probably the most controversial item on the November ballot, and the debate is getting heated. Amendment 2 would give permission to the West Virginia State Legislature to repeal the property tax on vehicles and also eliminate the tax on business equipment and inventories. Governor Jim Justice, who opposes Amendment […]
Metro News
‘Roads to Prosperity’ marks 5 years, more than 1,200 projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Roads to Prosperity highway and bridge construction and maintenance program and the anniversary is being observed at the state Culture Center in Charleston. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) rolled out the $2.8...
