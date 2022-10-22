Read full article on original website
Related
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
ComicBook
Star Trek's 10 Original Movies Have Found a New Streaming Home
Star Trek's 10 original movies have found a new streaming home on HBO Max. The films recently left Paramount+ after joining the streaming service in November 2021, making every Star Trek movie became available to stream on the same platform that is the exclusive streaming home of every episode of Star Trek television for the first time. However, the exit of the Star Trek films featuring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast and the Star Trek: The Next Generation meant those films were no longer available to stream anywhere, leaving Paramount+ in the United States with only 2009's Star Trek and its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness. Star Trek Beyond remained on AMC+.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels New Comedy Series Before First Season Premieres
The digital media landscape is ever-changing with streamers recently testing the waters with cancellations and the like. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery, that means shelving films that have already been filmed and are well into post-production. Netflix has now made a similar move, cancelling one of its upcoming shows whilst in the midst of production. Monday afternoon, the streamer canceled Bad Crimes, an animated project from the minds of Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Set Up Major Conflict Between Rhaenyra and Daemon for Season 2
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... The first season of House of the Dragon has officially come to an end, which means all eyes are now focused squarely on the second installment of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel. While the first season focused on the growing rivalry between Rhaenyra and Alicent, it appears as though another personal conflict it going to be a focal point of Season 2. They may fight on the same side, but Rhaenyra and Daemon have a lot of differences to work through.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.
ComicBook
Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed
Earlier this month, Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor beloved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at the age of 72 and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure attributed to several health issues. The report cites Coltrane's death certificate which notes that the actor was dealing with heart issues as well as sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and had previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Coltrane had dealt with health issues for some time and had utilized a wheelchair since 1999 due to osteoarthritis and pain.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
ComicBook
Netflix Wants to Shift Its Anime Production Strategy, Says New Report
Netflix has come a long way since the service debuted, and these days, the global giant is known for pushing streaming to the world's stage. With its reach covering the globe, Netflix has become a go-to solution for our entertainment needs. From movies to shows, the service has them all, and it began moving into the anime sphere several years ago. Butt if a new report is right, then it seems Netflix is ready to shake up its production procedures for future titles.
ComicBook
Damon Lindelof's New Star Wars Movie Takes Place After Rise of Skywalker and Could Set Up New Trilogy
Damon Lindelof is helping shepherd a new Star Wars movie, one of the most secret projects in the entirety of Hollywood. Late Sunday night, news surfaced suggesting the writer had teamed with Ms. Marvel helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on the project. Now, more details are beginning to surface regarding the project. In addition to Lindelof, the script is being written by Justin Britt-Gibson, who most recently wrote on Guillermo del Toro's The Strain.
ComicBook
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
ComicBook
Will Gotham City Sirens Finally Happen Under James Gunn's DC Studios?
The landscape of the DC universe is continuing to change, with an ever-growing number of movies and shows set to happen under Warner Bros. Discovery. On Tuesday, we got an indication of exactly what that future will entail, with James Gunn and Peter Safran assuming the role of co-chairs of the newly-minted DC Studios. In the hours since the news first broke, fans have begun to speculate wildly about what projects could come to life. While Gunn and Safran's new roles don't take effect until November 1st, one possible, long-awaited project has already been on fans' minds — Gotham City Sirens.
ComicBook
The Rock Responds to Henry Cavill Announcing Superman Return: "We Fought for Years to Bring You Back"
Dwayne Johnson took to social media today, sharing yesterday's announcement video from Henry Cavill and expressing how excited he is to have the Man of Steel star back in the DC movie universe. Yesterday, Cavill said that his cameo appearance in Black Adam was "a very small taste of things to come," and rumors have been circulating that a stand-alone Superman movie is one of the properties in active development at Warner Bros. Discovery. That may seem counterintuitive, considering The Rock's repeated claims that he had to fight tooth and nail to get Cavill back, but it also lines up with new CEO David Zaslav's move away from niche and obscure characters and his desire to embrace Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman in a big way.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Continue Making Changes to Game of Thrones History
The first season of House of the Dragon has stuck fairly close to the roadmap laid out in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, but the series has also taken a few opportunities to make changes for itself. The situation with Laenor remains the biggest change from the text, as the show opted to keep him alive in a plot to fake his death, rather than kill him. That said, there have been a lot of small changes throughout the season, especially when it pertains to the various feelings and motivations of characters.
ComicBook
Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Says Bryan Cranston Is Developing Series Reboot
After years of playing one of the most destructive characters in television history, it looks like Bryan Cranston is ready to remind people that he's also one of TV's best on-screen dads. Before Breaking Bad, Cranston starred opposite Frankie Muniz in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, playing the patriarch of the Wilkerson family. According to Muniz, not only does Cranston want to revisit the character, he's apparently leading the charge on a Malcolm in the Middle series reboot.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Olivia Cooke Addresses Alicent's Cersei Comparisons
After watching the first season of House of the Dragon, it's easy for some Game of Thrones fans to compare Alicent Hightower to Cersei Lannister. Both are queens who put their children above everything else, and often pull the strings of major events in Westeros from behind the Iron Throne. While they occupy similar positions, and sometimes exhibit similar behavior, the two couldn't be more different. At least, that's how House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke sees things.
ComicBook
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Adds Sweet Tooth, Cowboy Bebop Stars to Cast
Production is officially underway on the next chapter in the Planet of the Apes franchise, and the start of filming on the project has seen the cast grow significantly. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes began its production process with a couple of big names attached and this week as seen even more join the film's ranks. On Tuesday alone, five new cast members were added to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl: Pat and The Shade Return to the Shadowlands in "Frenemies Chapter Eight Infinity Inc. Part Two" Clip (Exclusive)
Last week on DC's Stargirl, The Shade (Jonathan Cake) returned to Blue Valley to enlist Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl's (Brec Bassinger) help, bringing her to an area below the mysterious Helix Institute where she was met with Jennie (Ysa Penarejo), who had tracked down her brother Todd to the location. While The Shade wants Courtney to help Jennie get the darkness out of her ring that has been messing with his powers, Courtney things the solution is to save Jennie's brother who is being held upstairs. Unfortunately, the reunion doesn't quite go as planned and both The Shade and Pat end up taken into the Shadowlands. Now, in a new clip from this week's episode, "Frenemies Chapter Eight Infinity Inc. Part Two", shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, Pat (Owen Wilson) and The Shade are on a mission to leave the Shadowlands… but that isn't going so well, either.
ComicBook
Henry Thomas On Meeting Jack Nicholson and Not Doing an Impersonation of Him for Doctor Sleep (Exclusive)
While Jack Nicholson doesn't appear in the 2019 The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, his character Jack Torrance does. Played by Henry Thomas in the film, he appears as the bartender, an apparition calling himself Lloyd and tries to get the adult and now sober Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) to drink as he looks eerily like Jack. It's a surprising moment, and Thomas appearance as Jack is somewhat eerie and considering that Nicholson made role of Jack such an iconic one, stepping into it for the prequel had to be a bit daunting. However, for Thomas, his approach was that he didn't want to attempt to impersonate Nicholson. The actor explained in a conversation for the 40th anniversary of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial that he took on the role as the apparition's impression, doing whatever it takes to pull Danny in.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Reveals New Logo
Fans are getting a new logo for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after the Marvel Studios film unveiled its first trailer. The third Ant-Man film will finally explore the Quantum Realm, where Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) was originally lost for so many years. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also marks the official debut of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, who first appeared as the variant He Who Remains in the Loki finale. Kang is the central villain in the Multiverse Saga, culminating in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania logo can be found in a new poster and at the end of the film's first trailer.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals the Biggest Threat to Westeros in Episode 10
House of the Dragon Season 1 was all about the mounting tensions and bloody betrayals within House Targaryen, but the finale episode reminded us that the biggest threat to Westeros is, and always has been, the dragons. As we wait for House of the Dragon Season 2 we do so with the knowledge that the infamous piece of Game of Thrones history known as "The Dance of the Dragons" has truly begun, and that the opening salvo between "The Greens" and "The Blacks" seems to reveal that one side has the most dangerous dragon of all!
Comments / 0