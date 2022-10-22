Last week on DC's Stargirl, The Shade (Jonathan Cake) returned to Blue Valley to enlist Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl's (Brec Bassinger) help, bringing her to an area below the mysterious Helix Institute where she was met with Jennie (Ysa Penarejo), who had tracked down her brother Todd to the location. While The Shade wants Courtney to help Jennie get the darkness out of her ring that has been messing with his powers, Courtney things the solution is to save Jennie's brother who is being held upstairs. Unfortunately, the reunion doesn't quite go as planned and both The Shade and Pat end up taken into the Shadowlands. Now, in a new clip from this week's episode, "Frenemies Chapter Eight Infinity Inc. Part Two", shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, Pat (Owen Wilson) and The Shade are on a mission to leave the Shadowlands… but that isn't going so well, either.

18 HOURS AGO