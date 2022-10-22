Read full article on original website
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at high school football game
A parachutist died Friday night in a skydiving accident at a Tennessee high school football game.
Family announces celebration of life for man who died in Musket Bowl skydiving accident
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kim Sheffield lost her husband, 55-year-old Richard Sheffield, when he died in a skydiving accident at the David Crockett vs. Daniel Boone High School Musket Bowl in Jonesborough Friday night. Kim invited the community to celebrate Richard’s life on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Cornerstone Church located at 120 Cornerstone Drive […]
Skydiver Died After High School Football Pregame Jump
A skydiver has died following an accident that took place during the pregame ceremony of a Tennessee high school football game over the weekend. Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd confirmed the jumper died from injuries sustained in a fatal accident prior to David Crockett High School's game against Daniel Boone High School on Friday (October 21) in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.
LOOK: Images of Tennessee’s New Black Helmet and Dark Mode Uniforms Released
Tennessee has officially announced that a brand-new all-black helmet will be added to the Dark Mode alternate football uniforms this year. The helmets match Tennessee’s all-black look with a black base and black facemask. The helmet has one solid orange stripe going from the front to the back, with orange Power T decals on the sides. The new helmet also has orange lettering for “Tennessee” on the back and “Vols” on the front.
Family remembers skydiver who died in pre-game Musket Bowl jump
The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family.
Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game
A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
3 NE TN teams move up in latest AP prep football poll
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday. Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in […]
Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Erwin
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Shoppers in Erwin have a new hardware store to visit. Tuesday morning, the fourth Curt’s Ace Hardware store opened in the Tri-Cities. The other locations can be found in Piney Flats, Gray and Bristol, Virginia. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location. The store’s manager told News Channel 11 […]
Bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, given new names
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new […]
Crisis debriefing teams will be in place at David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to officials from Frontier Health, crisis debriefing teams will be going out to both David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools, Monday. Licensed Therapists will be available at both schools to speak with students who may have been affected by what they witnessed...
A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
Kingsport Texas Roadhouse set for expansion
The restaurant announced plans Tuesday to add seating for 60 additional guests and increase the size of its to-go area, according to a release from the company.
Coffee for a Cause: South Fork Coffee wins Tri-Cities Best
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a section of News Channel 11’s community coverage that asks you to choose your favorite businesses in the region. South Fork Coffee was chosen as the area’s top coffeehouse, among several competitors: Brewrista and the Bean – Johnson City Dos Gatos Coffee Bar – Johnson City The Coffee […]
Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy
Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton said. “Nothing at the scene leads us to believe this was anything except a very unfortunate accident. However, an autopsy is pending.”
$50K lottery ticket sold at Food City in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One lucky Food City shopper snagged a winning lottery ticket at the location off Gray Station Road, according to a news release from the Tennessee Lottery on Tuesday. The winner’s Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, and they have yet to […]
East High biology teacher, coach latest in Teacher Spotlight
BLUFF CITY — A local teacher who excels as a biology teacher, co-sponsor of school groups, college coach and camp counselor is the latest Teacher Spotlight recipient.
Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School
BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
Johnson City skeleton’s arms returned, vandals leave apology note
Skeleton arms and an apology note appeared on the lawn of Jones Chiropractic Clinic Monday morning, ending the dramatic tale of their theft last week.
