Columbus, OH

Sidney Daily News

College football: Ohio State boots Iowa

COLUMBUS — It was, for lack of a better word, weird. Even the players got that feeling. Just looking at the scoreboard, No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over Iowa on Saturday at Ohio Stadium would appear similar to earlier routs of almost everyone they played in the first half of their season.
Sidney Daily News

Pemberton Post Office fire update

PEMBERTON – The future of the Pemberton Post Office remains uncertain after a fire on Oct. 13 that brought in over a dozen first-responder departments and took hours to get under control. According to Naddia Dhalai, a spokesperson for USPS, the post office is working with the landlord to...
