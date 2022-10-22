Read full article on original website
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, with 4,049 rooms, 3,068 suites, and a 120,000-square-foot casino.
disneydining.com
Fans Complain Iconic Park Attraction Doesn’t Smell the Same
When a theme park fan stops and thinks about their favorite attraction, there is typically a smell that is associated with the experience. At Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, Guests typically note the smell of Haunted Mansion or “it’s a small world.” At EPCOT, Spaceship Earth’s Rome burning or Soarin’s island flyover comes to mind.
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
Best Amusement Parks in America (Opinion)
If you're looking for the best amusement parks in America, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. Disneyland's Tomorrowland Skyway to See The Park from the Sky.Image by VintageBlue from Pixabay.
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Park Passes Fully Booked for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Just hours after it was announced that Fantasmic! would return November 3, Park Passes for Disney’s Hollywood Studios were completely booked for Annual Passholders. On the Annual Passholder calendar, passes are unavailable for all pass types on November 3, though the rest of the month is completely open. As of the writing of this article, passes were still available for guests with theme park tickets and resort hotel guests.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Disney Holiday MagicBand+ Designs Have Arrived Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holidays are approaching and you know what that means — Disney holiday merchandise!. We’ve already seen quite a few bits and baubles show up in the parks...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at the Disney World Hotels: A CLOSED Gift Shop and New Eats
If you haven’t stayed at a Disney World hotel in a while, then you might be surprised by some of the big changes going on!. Many of Disney World’s resorts have gotten room updates and renovations recently, and changes like the end of Disney’s Magical Express and Extra Magic Hours converting to Early Theme Park Entry might be challenging to navigate. But besides those big updates, there are some smaller changes we’ve seen recently at the Disney hotels, and we’re sharing them all here!
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ Reaches $30 Per Person at Disneyland Resort
Disney Genie+ has reached its highest price ever at Disneyland Resort, where it is available for $30 per person today. Earlier this month, Genie+ was raised from $20 to “start at $25” per person, per day as Disney switched the service to variable pricing. This means the price can change day-by-day based on expected crowds.
Disney restored Walt's Mickey Mouse One Gulfstream private plane that was left to rot in Florida's heat and humidity – take a closer look at the vintage plane
Walt Disney used the private plane to scout Disney World – then codenamed Project X. The company flagship was affectionately known as Walt's Plane and The Mouse. The fully outfitted galley included a hot cup for heating Walt's favorite chili. The Walt Disney Company has reverentially restored the mothballed...
'Hello everyone': Which Comedy Wildlife photo finalist is the funniest? Voting is now open
Voting is now open for the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2022 competition finalists. Images include a sassy penguin, winking fox and 'Pegasus.'
Bay News 9
SeaWorld reveals coaster details, Disney sets date for Fantasmic! and Legoland delays Pirate River Quest
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens have revealed more details about their upcoming 2023 attractions. In this week’s episode, we dive into everything the parks shared about the new thrill rides they’re building. Plus, we discuss Disney Genie+ pricing and Gatorland reopening. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: Snow Already Covers Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland
Technically, it’s still Halloween Time in Disneyland, but let’s face it — the holidays are already starting to sneak in. We’ve already seen holiday merchandise in Disneyland, and we’ve already got a full list of food booths for the Festival of the Holidays in Disney California Adventure. Now, though, Disneyland’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle is showing off its snowy holiday look — in OCTOBER.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
WDW News Today
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks
The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
WDW News Today
New EPCOT 40 Ornaments Featuring Figment, Spaceship Earth and World Showcase Now Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The EPCOT 40 celebration continues with a new quartet of ornaments now available at Creations Shop!. First up are three new acrylic ornaments that show off some of EPCOT’s most defining features: the architecture of World Showcase,...
globalmunchkins.com
Everything to know about the Disneyland Magic Band!
The Magic Band has finally come to Disneyland. Beginning October 28th, Disneyland resort guests can finally enjoy the fun that has been in the Florida parks for years. It’s an awesome upgrade to your theme park experience. So, let’s get to the gist of it. Here is everything the new Disneyland Magic Band + can and can’t do….yet.
