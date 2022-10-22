Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville girls finish fifth in MHSAA Class II swimming championships
The Starkville High School girls swim team finished fifth of 14 schools at MHSAA Class II championships on Friday at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. The Yellow Jackets boys were ninth out of 14 in team competition with 18 points. The girls finished with 31 points. For the boys team, Elvin...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy girls basketball takes down Columbus Christian Academy in preseason tournament
STEENS — Starkville Academy was not afraid to use its size on the basketball court on Tuesday night against Columbus Christian Academy. The Volunteers frontcourt, with senior forward Katie Keenum in the middle, made great use of its size advantage against the Rams, but it took some time to get into rhythm.
wtva.com
Sam Westmoreland funeral scheduled for Wednesday in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral for Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. It begins at 5 p.m. at the Orchard Church in Tupelo. The 18-year-old was a freshman at MSU at the time of his death on Oct. 19. His body was...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW roundup: Caledonia product Lizzie Truelock has big day against Southwestern Adventist
Senior midfielder — and Caledonia High School product — Lizzie Truelock scored a school match record four goals to lead the Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team to a dominating 9-0 win Friday over Southwestern Adventist University at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. The win upped the Owls’ record to 7-5-1 on the year, while the Knights fell to 4-6-1.
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Ole Miss needs to regain hard edge on offense to remain relevant in SEC West
OXFORD — There was excitement in the first seven weeks of Ole Miss football, but there wasn’t perfection. Even though the record was perfect, there were flaws in the Rebels that were plain to see. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin made sure media and everybody else saw the...
wtva.com
Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer wraps up regular-season road schedule with loss at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For only the second time on the road, Mississippi State soccer (10-4-3, 4-4-1 Southeastern Conference) came up short against its opponent, falling 2-1 to Vanderbilt (11-2-3, 5-2-2 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. “Another great effort versus a quality opponent where, unfortunately, we just came up short,” head...
wtva.com
Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
wtva.com
Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
wtva.com
Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
wtva.com
28-year-old missing in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Columbus are asking for help locating a missing 28-year-old man. Justin Brooks was last seen on Monday, Oct. 24 around 3:30 a.m. at his home on Fifth Avenue North. He was walking along the street. He wore blue jeans, tennis shoes and a red/yellow/orange...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Amory man turns bus into home
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tiny houses may be a good idea for people looking to downsize or save money. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with J.T. Winders of Amory about his school bus-turned-house on wheels. Watch the interview in the video above.
WLBT
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
CHICKASAW, Miss. (WLBT) - The subject of a Silver Alert was found dead after being involved in a wreck near his home. The Silver Alert for Carter Blaine Biven of Woodland, Mississippi was issued on Friday. He was last seen Tuesday. On Saturday, the alert was canceled, with any additional...
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
Commercial Dispatch
Interim parks director sought for Lowndes
The search to replace the late Roger Short as Lowndes County parks director is in its preliminary stages, according to County Administrator Jay Fisher. Short, 72, passed away suddenly on Oct. 6. He had been county recreation director ever since the department was created in the aftermath of the dissolution of the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority in 2017.
'RAT POISON': Brian Kelly's Postgame Message Towards Lane Kiffin Goes Viral
The LSU head coach had some fun at Lane Kiffin's expense following Saturday's game.
wcbi.com
Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A potent cold front will move through the region tomorrow, bringing the risk for strong to severe storms during the late morning and afternoon hours. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Warm with increasing humidity. Low near 66°. Winds will be blowing out of the southeast around...
