Nettleton, MS

wtva.com

Sam Westmoreland funeral scheduled for Wednesday in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral for Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. It begins at 5 p.m. at the Orchard Church in Tupelo. The 18-year-old was a freshman at MSU at the time of his death on Oct. 19. His body was...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW roundup: Caledonia product Lizzie Truelock has big day against Southwestern Adventist

Senior midfielder — and Caledonia High School product — Lizzie Truelock scored a school match record four goals to lead the Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team to a dominating 9-0 win Friday over Southwestern Adventist University at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. The win upped the Owls’ record to 7-5-1 on the year, while the Knights fell to 4-6-1.
COLUMBUS, MS
AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtva.com

Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

28-year-old missing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Columbus are asking for help locating a missing 28-year-old man. Justin Brooks was last seen on Monday, Oct. 24 around 3:30 a.m. at his home on Fifth Avenue North. He was walking along the street. He wore blue jeans, tennis shoes and a red/yellow/orange...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Amory man turns bus into home

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tiny houses may be a good idea for people looking to downsize or save money. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with J.T. Winders of Amory about his school bus-turned-house on wheels. Watch the interview in the video above.
AMORY, MS
WLBT

Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home

CHICKASAW, Miss. (WLBT) - The subject of a Silver Alert was found dead after being involved in a wreck near his home. The Silver Alert for Carter Blaine Biven of Woodland, Mississippi was issued on Friday. He was last seen Tuesday. On Saturday, the alert was canceled, with any additional...
WOODLAND, MS
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Interim parks director sought for Lowndes

The search to replace the late Roger Short as Lowndes County parks director is in its preliminary stages, according to County Administrator Jay Fisher. Short, 72, passed away suddenly on Oct. 6. He had been county recreation director ever since the department was created in the aftermath of the dissolution of the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority in 2017.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A potent cold front will move through the region tomorrow, bringing the risk for strong to severe storms during the late morning and afternoon hours. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Warm with increasing humidity. Low near 66°. Winds will be blowing out of the southeast around...
COLUMBUS, MS

