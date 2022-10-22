Read full article on original website
Princeton & Huntington make statements in Week 9 (Class AAA Week 10 preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for Class AAA football in Week 10. Huntington (7-1) and Princeton (5-2) collected impressive road victories in Week 9.
Herd soccer wins again
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team dominated Georgia Southern Sunday afternoon winning the match by a final of 6-1. The Herd got goals from Morris Duggan, Joao Souza, Taimu Okiyoshi, Adam Aoumaich and Milo Yosef improving to 8-2-3 and 3-1-3 in the Sun Belt Conference. They have two games left until the conference tournament and they are at Wright State on October 26th and home against James Madison on November 1st.
John Calipari Deserves Major Props For This
As you may have gathered if you have read here for any length of time, we’re not the biggest John Calipari fans in the world. We don’t have anything necessarily against Kentucky itself. We get it. If any fan base gets Kentucky fans, it should be Duke. So...
‘Pub Run’ happening in Charleston, West Virginia on Thursday
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A “Pub Run”, hosted by Fife Street Brewing, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in downtown Charleston. Fife Street Brewing says the event is being put on by Robert’s Running and Walking Shop. It will start at the Fife Street Brewing location at 180 Summers Street near Brawley […]
10-year West Virginia drag racing project nears completion
Ten years ago, a promise was made to bring a drag-racing track to Mingo County, but many in the community say, after a while, they lost hope believing it would never come to fruition.
The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
'American Idol' winner Noah Thompson features Louisa, Ky. in new music video
LOUISA, Ky. (WCHS) — Defending ‘American Idol’ winner Noah Thompson has featured Louisa, Kentucky in a new music video for a song entitled “Make You Rich.”. Released Friday, the video shows Thompson spending quality time with friends and family in his hometown. Louisa's Main Street Park serves as a centerpiece in the video.
Marine Corps League detachment named in Woody Williams’ honor
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington detachment 340 Marine Corps League has a new name in honor of one of West Virginia’s greatest heroes. It’s now the Hershel “Woody” Williams detachment, named in honor of the late Medal of Honor recipient. Members got consent from Williams’...
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV
The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral. The photo shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball Coach John Calipari, who posted it on his Facebook page Monday morning.
Tai Chi and Kungfu find a Home in Catlettsburg
Let me introduce you to Nancy Compton. She is the Master Instructor at Ashland Area Tai Chi and Kung Fu. She was born in Ashland Kentucky in October 1954 as Nancy Coleman. She graduated from Blazer HS in 1973 and from UK in 1978 with a BS in Nursing. "After graduation from college, I stayed in Lexington KY, married, and began raising a family. In 1985, when my firstborn son was five, I began looking for a martial arts school to enroll him in. We both had become fascinated with the martial arts that we saw being performed by stars such as Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, Jackie Chan, and others. After a short and uninspired try at a karate class there in Lexington, I was forced to look further and found a Chinese martial arts school called Four Seasons on Southland Dr. It had been founded by an immigrant from China, Dr. Winglock Ng (also known as John Ng) about 10 years prior. When we walked into their school and saw what they were practicing there (Kung fu and Wushu) we were enthralled and had the feeling that we had found our new martial arts home, Compton explained.
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday
West Virginia's first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.
West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
Trick or Treat Schedule
Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:. • The businesses of Ironton will be having Trick or Treating from 5:30–7 p.m. • The Lawrence County Courthouse will have safe trick or treat from 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. • Coal Grove will hold Trick...
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend. In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.
Crews fight fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV. -Crews are on the scene working to contain a fire. Cabell County Dispatch says the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. behind Trinity Episcopal Church on 6th Avenue and 11th Street. No word on any injuries associated with this fire, but we will keep you updated.
Fires believed to be intentional, West Virginia residents concerned
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Neighbors near Oney Avenue in Huntington say they’re “concerned” after multiple homes were burned on Sunday. The Huntington Fire Department made three separate responses to that area. The third response was because three structures were on fire, which they believe was intentional. According to the fire department, those fires started outside […]
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
