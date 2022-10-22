Read full article on original website
Related
Chanel Makeup Artists Told Me the 15 Products They Always Use on Celebs
From the glowy foundation I wear every day to pretty lipstick colors that are on constant rotation, Chanel is a brand that is heavily stocked in my beauty drawer. Over the years, I’ve discovered plenty of products by trying them at the beauty counter, getting recommendations from friends, or test-driving the new Chanel launches that have everyone talking.
12 Industry Experts Share Their All-Time Favorite Lip Glosses
If you talk to anyone that works in the beauty industry, chances are we've tried every single lip product imaginable. Lipsticks, balms, tints, stains—you name it, we've tried it. But there's one product that beauty industry experts love above all else: lip gloss. Open my purse at any given...
I Tried the TikTok-Viral Haircut Stars Like J.Lo and Sydney Sweeney Are Sporting
"She's going to fly away after this," joked Jerome Lordet, Salon and Style Director at Pierre Michele Salon, as he snipped away at my hair after I waltzed in and requested the haircut du jour: a butterfly cut. This style has recently been seen on a bevy of celebrities, and once I saw it, I knew I needed to try it for myself.
These 5 Fall Outfit Formulas Are No-Brainers
I’m one of those people who’s constantly looking for new outfit ideas. Whether it’s a casual everyday look or I’m in need of something a little more dressed up, I find myself saving outfits I love from Instagram, Pinterest, and my colleagues’ articles all the time. Sometimes all you need is to just see the outfit on someone else to realize you have all of the pieces already in your closet. Yep, styling a new look is easier than you think. I’m serious—nine times out of 10 when I see an outfit that I can’t wait to try, I can re-create it with pieces from my own wardrobe. Other times, I see outfits where I have everything except one of the main elements that brings the look together like a jacket or a pair of shoes. This fall, I have been more focused than ever on finding great outfits that work for me, and while researching, I found five great looks that I’ll be copying ASAP.
I Love a Good Sweater—These 31 New Arrivals Live in My Mind Rent-Free
It's finally the time of year for all of us who love everything cozy that fall has to offer. It's sweater season. It's time to pull out your favorite sweaters you've had for years and start adding new ones to love to your collection. Getting the perfect sweater can be difficult since every retailer and their mother has a vast offering of cardigans, cropped knits, long dusters, button-down sweaters, crew-neck sweaters, etc., and the number of options can be overwhelming. When you get it right, there's nothing better than a great fall look with a chic sweater as the centerpiece. When it comes to styling, I wear my knits every way I can think of—with a great miniskirt, tights, and boots, with a pair of classic denim, and with some cool leather pants or trousers. The styling options are practically endless. This fall, I have upped my game when it comes to my knitwear collection with the help of some of my favorite retailers, such as Shopbop, COS, Saks Fifth Avenue, and H&M. Sometimes, when it comes to sweaters, our minds immediately go "Oh no, this is gonna be expensive," but au contraire. I have found so many options that are more affordable than you think.
I'm Allergic to Tackiness—15 Glitter Lipsticks That Meet My High Standards
There are two types of people in the world: those that love glitter and those who despise it. Personally, I'm a huge fan and have been for as long as I can remember. That said, I do understand why some don't like to work with glitter when it comes to makeup. Fallout can be downright annoying (think eye shadow) and removing it can be a pain as well. Luckily, there are a wealth of makeup options formulated to dispel all the things we've grown to hate about glitter, especially in the lipstick genre. Oh, and if you think shimmering lips are tacky, think again!
Anne Hathaway's Airport Outfit Includes the Pants Every Frequent Flyer Avoids
By now, everybody knows that jeans—especially rigid, non-stretch ones—are best kept in your carry-on when traveling as opposed to on your actual person. After all, sitting in tight jeans can be difficult enough without adding in a long plane ride. And yet, that didn't stop Anne Hathaway from hopping on a flight to LAX last week in perhaps the stiffest possible style: cargo jeans.
These Are the Only Fall Trends I'm Actually Shopping This Year
We're deep into fall, and I'm afraid if I don't savor the moment, the opportunity to wear the trends I've been looking forward to all year will pass me by. I'm a big fall girl, but not in the pumpkin-spice, cozy-knits way—I'm more into the distressed-leather-jacket and tall-rider-boots vibe. I live in Los Angeles, so I usually don't get to wear these pieces until the middle of October. Luckily, in this in-between time, I can turn to Macy's to help me curate the best fall wardrobe.
Meghan Markle Went Shopping in a Strapless Jumpsuit and Toe-Jewelry Sandals
I don't know about all of you, but I still get a rush seeing Meghan Markle in her new, extremely low-key environment in California. After years of strict dress codes at formal engagements, a sighting that involves the Duchess of Sussex relaxing with friends in what can only be described as "California casual" attire is a breath of fresh air.
The Niche "Pretty" Trend We Spotted All Over New York, Milan, and Paris
With florals becoming overly saturated, innovation can be tricky to find. But the fall/winter 2022 and spring/summer 2023 runways are ushering in a much-needed change, as designers brought out the use of appliquéd florals en masse. We spotted the trend all across the fashion globe—from Prada in Milan to Sandy Liang in New York. And while pretty and ultra-flirty details were a common theme in many collections, we were still surprised to see 3D florals take off as much as they did. Usually, niche trends like this can be hard to find on the mass market, but since the end of Fashion Month, it's gained major steam with many shoppable options available now.
Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 22 Best Fashion Finds This Month
Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
15 Cool and Trendy Winter Finds I'm Fully Obsessing Over
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
Bella Hadid Wore a Major 2023 Accessory Trend In a Way That's Puzzling and Cool
Trend queen Bella Hadid is at it again, this time with a 2023 trend that's actually quite classic. I love it when classic items become trendy, so I was thrilled to see that belts of all kinds flooded the S/S 23 runways. But the best pairing of them all (in my opinion, at least) is jeans with a classic leather belt in brown or black, and Hadid seems to fully agree. She wore not one, but two belts with jeans earlier this week. That's right, she wore one through the loops of her baggy low-rise jeans and the other below it around her hips. On paper, you wouldn't think that this styling makes much sense, let alone works, but for what it's worth, Hadid certainly pulled it off.
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
Best Worn After Dark—the Nighttime Scents Beauty Editors Everywhere Swear By
Don't get me wrong—I love a perfume that can be taken from day to night as much as the next person. Many scents work for all hours of the day, and I love that kind of versatility. When I'm getting ready for a big night out or a special...
6 Tricks for Healthy Hair This Fall, According to a Top Colorist
The start of a new season usually inspires a refresh in various areas of your life—from switching out your closet to cleaning out your pantry to revamping your beauty look. And if you're anything like me, this also applies to your haircare routine. After months of UV rays, salty ocean water and chlorine, my strands have seen better days. All of my summer fun has left my hair looking and feeling a bit dull and dried out, a far cry from my ideal hair situation.
I Work at a Thrift Store—People in NYC Are Getting Rid of These 5 Things
For the past few weeks, I have been in an extreme state of closet clean-out. Living in a small New York City apartment is never easy when you're an avid shopper, and I've hit my limit. I have a hard time letting go of things that I once loved or never got around to wearing, so this has led to multiple rounds of self-interventions. My first round of cleaning out my closet was very light, and I quickly realized I had gone too easy on myself when I still did not have the room for the winter coats that I'll need to move into my home sooner rather than later. This entire conundrum led me to visit my local consignment shop more often than I ever have before.
I Might as Well Have a PhD in Glossy Skin—Tips for the Most Luminous Complexion
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
I Tried On 32 Boots at Nordstrom—Here Are the 12 I'd Actually Take Home With Me
Buying shoes online has never been easy, but thanks to our associate fashion editor Sierra Mayhew, now it is. She zips around the stores of New York City trying on all the trending shoes to report on the comfortability, fit, and style so you never have to make a return again.
Anne Hathaway's Stylist Used These Products For Her Effortless French-Girl Waves
Anne Hathaway has been a bonafide beauty icon ever since her Princess of Genovia days. Recently, though, she's been leaning into a cool '60s aesthetic that's turning even more heads than usual. From shift dresses to bouffants and beyond, she's making the mod look relevant again (but, then again, when wasn't it?).
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0