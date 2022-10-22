ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

News4Jax.com

High school volleyball ‘22: Seven area teams win playoff openers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven area teams are moving on after the first of two nights in the opening round of the high school volleyball state playoffs. Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Christ’s Church, Fernandina Beach, Harvest Community and St. Johns Country Day all won their opening round matches on Tuesday night to advance to Friday night’s regional semifinals.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
High School Football PRO

Jacksonville, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yulee HS football team will have a game with Episcopal School of Jacksonville on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Yulee, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fernandina Beach High School football team will have a game with Yulee HS on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
click orlando

MONDAY HUDDLE: Forget Kirby Smart. Florida-Georgia game should never leave Jacksonville

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. This summer at SEC Media Days, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made some headlines when he said that Florida and Georgia should not play its annual showdown in Jacksonville, but on the respective campuses of the two schools. The same sentiment was expressed five years ago by ESPN analyst Lee Corso.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
sportstalkatl.com

Georgia and Florida release a joint statement ahead of Saturday’s game

A lot has been made about Georgia and Florida’s yearly game in Jacksonville. It’s a cool tradition that I have participated in many times, but Coach Kirby Smart has made it known he isn’t the biggest fan. He has a point. In a year like 2021, Georgia didn’t get Auburn or Tennessee at home. Florida is one of the biggest games for recruiting for Georgia, and vice versa. In Jacksonville, recruits can get tickets to the game, but it’s nowhere near the same as having a big recruiting event at home. This snippet from Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ gives a good look for both sides of the argument:
ATHENS, GA
cohaitungchi.com

25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips

Jacksonville is an amazing city with pristine ocean beaches, enchanting architecture, interesting museums, and great spots along the St. Johns River. You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in jacksonville fl | 25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips. Since Jacksonville is the most populous...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
chopchat.com

FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators

FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Avoid gameday traffic Saturday with the St. Johns River Taxi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is another method of transportation being offered this weekend for those who want to avoid traffic when heading to the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The St. Johns River Taxi is offering roundtrip tickets in advance. Those interested can pay $20 and select a pick-up location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Georgia-Florida fans roll out their RVs as RV City opens Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Ultimate Tailgate Party — also known as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party — returns Tuesday to Jacksonville. The madness began at 8 a.m. as Georgia Bulldog and Florida Gator fans dominate the area across the street from TIAA Bank Field ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated matchup.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Have a Tuk’n Good Time exploring the 904

Go Tuk’n is a locally owned and licensed Tour, Private Event and Urban Transportation company. Most of their vehicles utilized are authentic European Tuk Tuks: luxury three-wheeled eco-friendly vehicles built for tours & transportation. It is the BEST way to see Jacksonville! Go Tuk’n also offers a mobile bar tuk and Tuk’n bar cart specifically for private & corporate events throughout Florida and other locations as needed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot at gas station on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday morning in the Ortega Farms area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded to multiple calls about a person who had been shot on Catoma Street north of Timuquana Road around 2:30 a.m. and found a man in his 20s shot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jaxlore: Ghosts of Evergreen Cemetery

Main entrance to Evergreen Cemetery. Founded in 1880, Evergreen Cemetery is Jacksonville’s oldest cemetery that’s still in operation. The 167-acre cemetery is the final resting place of 14 Jacksonville mayors, five governors of Florida, four U.S. senators, and even the city’s founder Isaiah D. Hart. It also contains the graves of tens of thousands of everyday Jaxsons from virtually every neighborhood, background, and walk of life. Represented there are veterans from many wars, survivors of the Titanic, paupers and plain folks. A walk through Evergreen Cemetery is a walk through 15 decades of Jacksonville history.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL

Comments / 0

