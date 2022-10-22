Read full article on original website
Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Straw Maze is closed after a fire broke out Friday evening. The fire drew the Albion, Burley, Declo and Heyburn Fire Departments to the scene, or approximately 25 firefighters in total. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported and everyone made it out of...
Five Twin Falls Restaurants That Need To Make a Comeback
Twin Falls is an amazing place for restaurant food. Some great locations have closed over the years and have yet to be replaced by anything comparable. We asked you to help us make a list of Twin Falls restaurants that are no longer in business that you'd love to see reopen. Here's what you came up with.
ALLIGATOR IN IDAHO: Fish and Game investigating after person walking dog encounters reptile
Unless you visited Leo Ray’s fish farm in Hagerman in the 1990s, seeing an alligator in Idaho would be quite a rare feat. The farm, known as Fish Breeders of Idaho, raised about 10,000 alligators over a decade, though the animals were confined to the farm and raised for commercial purposes. Only one 8-foot gator remains on the property today. Just this last week, however, a dog walker in New...
New Store Officially Open In Downtown Twin Falls Is A Book Worm’s Dream
Attention all bookworms! You officially have an awesome place in Downtown Twin Falls that is a new and fresh place to check out unique books in a wonderful atmosphere. DAP Books is located on Main in Downtown Twin Falls, and you need to go check it out. DAP Books In...
Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood
Some American Falls residents received quite the surprise on Tuesday morning: A massive bull moose was wandering around in their residential neighborhood. According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, the moose had been sighted near Hillcrest Elementary School. While authorities were working on capturing the bull, no student was allowed outside for recess. American Falls police and Power County sheriff’s deputies had contained the moose to Sunbeam...
ITD: Lane Closure for I-84 Near Declo
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers headed east on Interstate 84 near Declo will have to slow down and move over for a temporary lane closure Friday, October 28. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced the planned closure of one lane of eastbound I-84 for crews to instal concrete barriers to protect workers on the new Port of Entry being built. Officials say the closure should only be a day, but could extend through the weekend to Monday. Drivers headed west will not be impacted. Drivers will need to watch for signs and slow down while the barriers are being put in place. The new Port of Entry will replace the current facility on I-84 that also includes the Cotterell Rest Area. ITD has said previously the rest stop will remain open once the new Port of Entry is opened. The new facility will be much more technologically advanced with automated vehicle identification weigh-in-motion capable scales, video equipment, along with improved on and off ramps.
Snow for mountains and colder air with 30 mph wind gusts
Series of storms will push across the region over the next few days. Clouds build today with a slow rise in temps from 20's this morning to 35 in Jackson and mid 40's in the valley. Wind chills will shake your bones, as gusts of up to 30mph are expected from SW, making it feel The post Snow for mountains and colder air with 30 mph wind gusts appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video
A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
Carcasses of big game animals left to waste near Rockland and Inkom
Idaho Fish and Game reported two separate incidents of big game animals being shot and left to waste, according to two press releases from Idaho Fish and Game. The first incident was reported in Rockland. The carcass was found skinned and quartered. Fish and Game said it was either a large deer or a small elk, but there was no head help identify it. The animal was found west of Big Canyon Road near a group of trees.
Two dead, two injured in two separate Southern Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other people were injured in two separate wrecks in Southern Idaho over the past several days. State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert. A 26-year-old Rupert man was traveling eastbound on State Highway 25 in a Chevrolet sedan and David Jennings, a 60-year-old Rupert man, was following...
Jerome Sheriff’s Office Identifies Man Killed in Officer Involved Shooting
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome County Sheriff's Office has released information following an officer-involved shooting that happened in late August in Twin Falls County. The Jerome Sheriff's Office is the lead agency for the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) investigation into the death of 24-year-old Caleb Tussey following the August 26, pursuit that ended near Buhl. According to the Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls County Deputies were called out for a report of an aggravated assault near Filer. A pursuit began after deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over and ended in a field with shots being fired. Little information had been released since the incident in August. Charges filed against the driver of the car, 18-year-old Sydney Gibson, revealed some of what happened early that morning. Gibson was charged in magistrate court for felony attempting to flee or elude a police officer. Deputies responded at around 3 a.m. after someone reported a car stopped in the middle of the road. Court documents say a gun was pulled out by the passenger when the reporting party stopped to check on the car. Deputies caught up with the car in Twin Falls and tried to make a stop, but the driver sped off back towards Filer, allegedly exceeding speeds of more than 100 mph. The car then went through Buhl and ended in a field on 4100 N. A deputy wrote in the charging documents that he had heard over the radio shots had been fired and pulled up to find a young male lying motionless on the ground. Gibson's case has been moved to district court. Her arraignment is set for October 31.
Idaho Man Announced National Wheat Yield Contest Winner
The National Wheat Yield Contest has announced the 2022 winners. Rylee Reynolds of Idaho's Twin Falls County, set a contest yield record of 231.37 bushels an acre. That tops the previous record of 211 bushels per acre set in 2019. Rylee and his dad Gary both placed as national winners in the winter wheat irrigated category.
Twin Falls man sentenced for threatening to kill a prosecutor
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced Monday. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on Saturday on SH25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert. The post Motorcyclist killed in crash appeared first on Local News 8.
