Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
KTLO
Bryant stays at No. 1; Melbourne moves up; Izard County enters rankings
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through October 22. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
Joseph Pinion Kinda Overlooked but Stepped Up in Opener
Not getting the publicity of others, Russellville freshman may be answer to question.
Benton volleyball team goes viral on TikTok with fun videos
BENTON, Ark. — Hardware is easy to find inside the arena at Benton High School and this season the volleyball team is looking to add to that same trophy case. That goal is a driving force for the team, which is having a ton of fun playing the sport while on their quest for some brand new hardware.
Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here
Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There's a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
The Supernatural State – Old Arkansas State House
Among Little Rock's bustling downtown lies a piece of its history, the former seat of government and home to its earliest laws.
Little Rock official: 30k public records still need to be turned over connected to lawsuit
LITTLE Rock, Ark. – As the City of Little Rock admits liability and says it’s trying to do better, a Pulaski County judge has ordered thousands of public records be turned over — some connected to LITFest. Matt Campbell, a Little Rock-based attorney and publisher of the politically focused Blue Hog Report website, is suing […]
Kait 8
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life. Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville last Monday. The car his son was in started smoking and eventually...
KATV
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Have You Heard About the Cannabis-Themed Eatery in Arkansas?
The next time you are in Little Rock, Arkansas and you have the munchies, Cheba Hut just might be the hippest place to go that's because it's the first cannabis-themed restaurant in Arkansas that's really groovy. Based out of Colorado, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was founded in 1998 by Scott...
Final weekend of the Arkansas State Fair brings food, music, rides and fun
For Arkansans that have not experienced the 2022 Arkansas State Fair yet, this weekend is their last chance.
Arkansas barber changing the lives of special needs family one haircut at a time
BENTON, Ark. — Most parents know that sometimes taking their kid to get a haircut can be challenging— And that can be especially true if they have children who experience sensory issues. Children with special needs can come a long way if given the needed attention. For one...
KATV
Winter Jam 2023 coming to Simmons Bank Arena in March
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — World Vision presents Winter Jam Tour, Christian music's biggest tour is back for 2023 with headliners We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp. The tour also has a lineup of acts including Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong, and featuring for the first time Dove Award-winning new artist of the year, Anne Wilson.
Arkansas police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The motorcyclist, who investigators say had a bottle of gasoline in his backpack, was quickly engulfed in flames after officers tasered him and he fell to the ground.
KATV
1 dead after shooting in nearby neighborhood of Central High School, LR police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 3:55 p.m.:. The victim of Tuesday's homicide in a neighborhood surrounding Little Rock Central High School was identified by police as an adult Hispanic male. Police said the call reporting the shooting in the 2100 block of West 18th Street came in at 11:55...
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Police: 1 dead after shooting at home on West 18th Street in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city's total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
KATV
North Little Rock porch pirate walks the plank, is identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department announced Monday they have identified the "porch pirate" swiping packages on Skyline Drive. Last Wednesday, North Little Rock police said the suspect stole a package from a residence in the 1500 block of Skyline Drive around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 11.
