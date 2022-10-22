ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant, AR

Bryant stays at No. 1; Melbourne moves up; Izard County enters rankings

Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through October 22. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
Benton volleyball team goes viral on TikTok with fun videos

BENTON, Ark. — Hardware is easy to find inside the arena at Benton High School and this season the volleyball team is looking to add to that same trophy case. That goal is a driving force for the team, which is having a ton of fun playing the sport while on their quest for some brand new hardware.
Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Winter Jam 2023 coming to Simmons Bank Arena in March

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — World Vision presents Winter Jam Tour, Christian music's biggest tour is back for 2023 with headliners We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp. The tour also has a lineup of acts including Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong, and featuring for the first time Dove Award-winning new artist of the year, Anne Wilson.
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
