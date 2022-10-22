Read full article on original website
Kanye West Is Cut From Forbes Billionaire List After Adidas Termination Leaves Him With an Estimated $400 Million Net Worth
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine. The publication officially denounced the rapper’s billionaire status on Tuesday afternoon, following a string of conflicts with West in recent weeks — including the termination of his longstanding Adidas partnership. Forbes estimated last April that the deal contributes $1.5 billion to his $2 billion net worth, according to its annual billionaires list assessment. According to the magazine, West’s net worth is now estimated to be $400 million.
Black Makeup Artists on Championing Diversity and Pay Equality in the Industry
When I first learned that celebrity makeup artists Amber Amos and Brittany Whitfield teamed up for a podcast, I could barely contain my excitement. Individually, both are extremely talented makeup artists with diverse portfolios of work with both beauty brands and celebrity clientele, but together, they're a genuine powerhouse duo with a lot of industry tea to spill. After binging the first four episodes of The A&B Conversation, I quickly realized that this was going to be a new favorite podcast of mine.
Madonna Just Wore Highly Controversial Platform Crocs by Balenciaga—Thoughts?
Lest we forget, Madonna reminded us once again that she is the quintessential material girl, and we are still living in a material world. The music icon has been experimenting with her personal style as of late, showing off different looks on her Instagram. Recently, Madonna was spotted wearing the controversial shoes of the moment: the Balenciaga Crocs.
These Are the Only Fall Trends I'm Actually Shopping This Year
We're deep into fall, and I'm afraid if I don't savor the moment, the opportunity to wear the trends I've been looking forward to all year will pass me by. I'm a big fall girl, but not in the pumpkin-spice, cozy-knits way—I'm more into the distressed-leather-jacket and tall-rider-boots vibe. I live in Los Angeles, so I usually don't get to wear these pieces until the middle of October. Luckily, in this in-between time, I can turn to Macy's to help me curate the best fall wardrobe.
Anne Hathaway's Airport Outfit Includes the Pants Every Frequent Flyer Avoids
By now, everybody knows that jeans—especially rigid, non-stretch ones—are best kept in your carry-on when traveling as opposed to on your actual person. After all, sitting in tight jeans can be difficult enough without adding in a long plane ride. And yet, that didn't stop Anne Hathaway from hopping on a flight to LAX last week in perhaps the stiffest possible style: cargo jeans.
Chanel Makeup Artists Told Me the 15 Products They Always Use on Celebs
From the glowy foundation I wear every day to pretty lipstick colors that are on constant rotation, Chanel is a brand that is heavily stocked in my beauty drawer. Over the years, I’ve discovered plenty of products by trying them at the beauty counter, getting recommendations from friends, or test-driving the new Chanel launches that have everyone talking.
Charlize Theron Just Wore a Hip-High Slit and Fishnet Tights on the Red Carpet
There's so much going on with Charlize Theron's newest red carpet outfit that I couldn't even fit it all into one headline, yet she still manages to pull it off with aplomb. There's the bra-exposing sheer top, the very on-trend rosette detailing at the neckline, the voluminous skirt with a hip-high slit, and the knee-high lacy boots. Phew! That's a lot for one outfit, but leave it to Theron to make it look as easy as pie.
The 10 Most Iconic Makeup Books That Deserve a Spot on Your Coffee Table
I know we can learn so much from platforms like TikTok and YouTube about makeup tips and trends. However, the coffee table book is an OG resource that will never go out of style. There are a wealth of makeup-related reads that have been coveted resources since their publishing, and rightfully so. Famed makeup artists such as Kevyn Aucoin and François Nars are trailblazers who put their artistry into stunning makeup coffee table books that are a true feast for the eyes. And of course, they deserve a special place in your decorating MO alongside our favorite fashion coffee table books.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Makeup Is a Smash Success, and There's More in Store
Even though our meeting is over Zoom, it's immediately apparent that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a presence. With slicked-back and honey-streaked hair, peony-tinged cheeks, and raspberry-stained lips, the model and founder of Rose Inc. exudes a quiet, polished confidence, even through a screen. She's calling in from a room with beige...
Tracee Ellis Ross Wore a Full-On Catsuit to Dinner, and We Can't Stop Staring
Is there a chic new cat burglar in town? Nope, that's just actress and Pattern Beauty founder Tracee Ellis Ross's latest spotlight-stealing look. Clad in a head-to-toe black catsuit (gloves and shoes included) paired with silver Balenciaga sunglasses and the brand's Hourglass XS Handbag With Rhinestones, Ross posted several shots of the outfit to her Instagram with the caption "it was a future party"—to which Ross's stylist, Karla Welch, commented, "This is the future I'm into."
whowhatwear
H&M Just Dropped a $50 Version of the Controversial Shoes Every Celeb Is Wearing
It seems like sky-high platform pumps have been everywhere lately. From red carpets to runways to Cannes to cobblestone streets, celebs like Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, and Florence Pugh are all-in on the extremely elevated footwear trend popularized by brands like Valentino and Versace. The exaggerated six-inch heels have made the shoes a bit controversial, but that hasn't stopped celebs from wearing them nonstop.
Best Worn After Dark—the Nighttime Scents Beauty Editors Everywhere Swear By
Don't get me wrong—I love a perfume that can be taken from day to night as much as the next person. Many scents work for all hours of the day, and I love that kind of versatility. When I'm getting ready for a big night out or a special...
whowhatwear
6 Tricks for Healthy Hair This Fall, According to a Top Colorist
The start of a new season usually inspires a refresh in various areas of your life—from switching out your closet to cleaning out your pantry to revamping your beauty look. And if you're anything like me, this also applies to your haircare routine. After months of UV rays, salty ocean water and chlorine, my strands have seen better days. All of my summer fun has left my hair looking and feeling a bit dull and dried out, a far cry from my ideal hair situation.
How Amira Rasool Is Changing the Commerce Landscape With The Folklore
Amira Rasool founded The Folklore with the mission to redefine the e-commerce space by enabling global customers to discover and shop premium luxury fashion, accessories, homeware, and beauty brands that were either based out of an African country or founded by folks of African descent. Her goal was to diversify the fashion landscape within the United States, creating sustainable revenue streams for designers who weren't being given the global recognition they deserved. Completely exceeding the expectations of her core mission, Rasool has built a brand that has expanded its e-commerce into a three-tiered platform to better empower African and diasporic brands to work with international retailers: The Folklore Connect; a wholesale e-commerce platform; The Folklore Marketplace; and The Folklore Edit, an online media platform.
We Found the $40 Amazon Sandals Mary-Kate Olsen Loves
We can't remember a time when Mary-Kate Olsen wasn't a style icon. From their early days as Michelle Tanner on Full House to their roles in early aughts classics like New York Minute and Holiday in the Sun, Mary-Kate and her twin sister and co-founder of The Row, Ashley, have always been ones to watch.
9 Styling Tricks That Make My Fall Outfits Noticeably More Chic
Dressing for fall is where I thrive. I live for the season where I can style cozy sweaters and open-toe sandals in sartorial harmony. There’s unquestionably a thrill of putting together an autumn ensemble which is why I’m always keeping my eyes peeled for fresh outfit inspiration—whether its on the runways, from street style photography, on Instagram, or my personal favorite—Zara. (I can’t tell you how many times I’ve visited Zara’s app and promptly screen-shotted a slew of styled looks in a frenzy of inspiration.)
Hulu's Series Ramy Is Making a Serious Case for Sustainable Fashion
Style and cinematography, for many, have been a vehicle for storytelling, self-expression, self-reflection, and even a spiritual experience. No other modern-day series, in my mind, quite shows how these two art forms serve that purpose quite like Hulu's original series Ramy. The dramedy follows the life of Muslim American protagonist Ramy Hassan and his family and friends as they navigate their relationships to their faith, their identities, and the general plights of living in the twenty-first century. Since its release in 2019, it's been met with critical acclaim for its ability to make its viewers cry, cheer, cackle, and cringe all in one episode. But more than visceral reactions it can conjure from its viewers, it provides an even deeper service: representation.
I Might as Well Have a PhD in Glossy Skin—Tips for the Most Luminous Complexion
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
Everyone on TikTok Is Talking About Banana Republic—39 Epic Finds In My Cart
Growing up in Arizona, Banana Republic was a regular stop on many mall shopping excursions that I ventured on. It was a store both myself and my mom loved for their cool takes on Americana fashion and we always stocked up on staples like linen pants and cool utility pieces that are core to their DNA. Recently, the brand reached acclaim for its new direction that is, in short, superb. Our editors have been buzzing about Banana Republic’s excellent new arrivals in our Slack channel and the TikTok community agrees that it deserves all of the hype.
