Read full article on original website
Related
These Are the Only Fall Trends I'm Actually Shopping This Year
We're deep into fall, and I'm afraid if I don't savor the moment, the opportunity to wear the trends I've been looking forward to all year will pass me by. I'm a big fall girl, but not in the pumpkin-spice, cozy-knits way—I'm more into the distressed-leather-jacket and tall-rider-boots vibe. I live in Los Angeles, so I usually don't get to wear these pieces until the middle of October. Luckily, in this in-between time, I can turn to Macy's to help me curate the best fall wardrobe.
15 Cool and Trendy Winter Finds I'm Fully Obsessing Over
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
I'm Allergic to Tackiness—15 Glitter Lipsticks That Meet My High Standards
There are two types of people in the world: those that love glitter and those who despise it. Personally, I'm a huge fan and have been for as long as I can remember. That said, I do understand why some don't like to work with glitter when it comes to makeup. Fallout can be downright annoying (think eye shadow) and removing it can be a pain as well. Luckily, there are a wealth of makeup options formulated to dispel all the things we've grown to hate about glitter, especially in the lipstick genre. Oh, and if you think shimmering lips are tacky, think again!
I Might as Well Have a PhD in Glossy Skin—Tips for the Most Luminous Complexion
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
12 Industry Experts Share Their All-Time Favorite Lip Glosses
If you talk to anyone that works in the beauty industry, chances are we've tried every single lip product imaginable. Lipsticks, balms, tints, stains—you name it, we've tried it. But there's one product that beauty industry experts love above all else: lip gloss. Open my purse at any given...
I Love a Good Sweater—These 31 New Arrivals Live in My Mind Rent-Free
It's finally the time of year for all of us who love everything cozy that fall has to offer. It's sweater season. It's time to pull out your favorite sweaters you've had for years and start adding new ones to love to your collection. Getting the perfect sweater can be difficult since every retailer and their mother has a vast offering of cardigans, cropped knits, long dusters, button-down sweaters, crew-neck sweaters, etc., and the number of options can be overwhelming. When you get it right, there's nothing better than a great fall look with a chic sweater as the centerpiece. When it comes to styling, I wear my knits every way I can think of—with a great miniskirt, tights, and boots, with a pair of classic denim, and with some cool leather pants or trousers. The styling options are practically endless. This fall, I have upped my game when it comes to my knitwear collection with the help of some of my favorite retailers, such as Shopbop, COS, Saks Fifth Avenue, and H&M. Sometimes, when it comes to sweaters, our minds immediately go "Oh no, this is gonna be expensive," but au contraire. I have found so many options that are more affordable than you think.
I'm Fully Giving In to These Comfy Yet Chic Nordstrom Items for Winter
Don't get me wrong—I love warm weather, but curling up with a blanket, a cup of tea, and a good book just doesn't have the same effect in August. I don't mind the temperature drop if it means I can make my home and my outfits that much cozier. Puffers replace jean jackets, miniskirts turn to maxi dresses, and brands like Ugg and Barefoot Dreams swiftly take the place of everything else. Nordstrom's curation of these cozy essentials is always top tier, and every year, I look forward to seeing what's new. So whether you're looking to upgrade last winter's outerwear, shop for new knits, or add a few candles to set the scene for a chill night in, these are the 16 items to shop now.
Bella Hadid Wore a Major 2023 Accessory Trend In a Way That's Puzzling and Cool
Trend queen Bella Hadid is at it again, this time with a 2023 trend that's actually quite classic. I love it when classic items become trendy, so I was thrilled to see that belts of all kinds flooded the S/S 23 runways. But the best pairing of them all (in my opinion, at least) is jeans with a classic leather belt in brown or black, and Hadid seems to fully agree. She wore not one, but two belts with jeans earlier this week. That's right, she wore one through the loops of her baggy low-rise jeans and the other below it around her hips. On paper, you wouldn't think that this styling makes much sense, let alone works, but for what it's worth, Hadid certainly pulled it off.
Trust Me—I'm an Editor: These Are the 16 Fashion Items to Prioritize for Winter
Maybe it's the layering, the tailored outerwear, or the extensive selection of polished boots to pick from, but all I know is that there is something inherently chic about winter style. One retailer that I can always count on for a full cart and wish list is Net-a-Porter, and this season, its winter edit is is full of items that deserve to be seen. I spotted 16 pieces that will layer beautifully, from a cute pink cardigan to the shearling coat sitting high at the top of my wish list, and I think you'll be just as eager to shop them, too. See my favorites below.
A French Girl Walks Into Nordstrom—11 Items She’d Buy (And 11 She Wouldn’t)
Ah, two subjects we love to talk about—French-girl style and Nordstrom! While the two subjects don't usually coincide—as of now, there are no Nordstrom locations in France—we like to keep things hypothetical (and fun!) over here so today we’re bring you our ultimate French-inspired guide of what our Parisian fashion friends are likely to buy should they ever find themselves across the pond and wandering into a Nordstrom—along with the items they would likely say, non, merci to.
Cozy Season Is Where I Thrive, and These 30 Items Are Taking Priority
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Fall trends have been the recent focal point of our team's conversations. We've discussed almost everything, from the risqué items that came down the runways to the going-out looks of the moment. And while I'm looking forward to all of the sartorial freshness of the season, cozy items are the top priority for me. But as I prepare to go out this season, I'm trying to expand my comfy items from sweatsuits and other loungewear pieces. Luckily for me, consumers' mindsets have shifted toward comfort, so all my favorite retailers are chock-full of cozy and trend-forward pieces.
Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Is Here—17 Things Worth Adding to Your Cart
The month of October will always have a special place in my heart. Not only because it's Halloween month but because it kicks off the holiday season with a few of my favorite things—festive food and Amazon shopping. That's right. Amazon is helping you get a head start on gift buying with its Holiday Beauty Haul event starting today and running through November 6. Now's your chance to get a few bucks off those hair, skin, and makeup items you've been eyeing for yourself or a friend. Ideally, I should use this time to solely buy holiday gifts for others, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking to snag a few things for myself too. For all the best beauty items on sale, keep scrolling.
I Work at a Thrift Store—People in NYC Are Getting Rid of These 5 Things
For the past few weeks, I have been in an extreme state of closet clean-out. Living in a small New York City apartment is never easy when you're an avid shopper, and I've hit my limit. I have a hard time letting go of things that I once loved or never got around to wearing, so this has led to multiple rounds of self-interventions. My first round of cleaning out my closet was very light, and I quickly realized I had gone too easy on myself when I still did not have the room for the winter coats that I'll need to move into my home sooner rather than later. This entire conundrum led me to visit my local consignment shop more often than I ever have before.
I'm a Beauty Editor—Here's My Curated Shopping List from Credo's Annual Sale
There are tons of good beauty sales, but to be perfectly honest, none hit quite as hard as Credo's annual Friends and Family Sale. Each year, Credo offers major discounts on their coveted beauty products that are typically tough to find on sale. From Thursday, October 20, to Sunday, October...
Best Worn After Dark—the Nighttime Scents Beauty Editors Everywhere Swear By
Don't get me wrong—I love a perfume that can be taken from day to night as much as the next person. Many scents work for all hours of the day, and I love that kind of versatility. When I'm getting ready for a big night out or a special...
6 Tricks for Healthy Hair This Fall, According to a Top Colorist
The start of a new season usually inspires a refresh in various areas of your life—from switching out your closet to cleaning out your pantry to revamping your beauty look. And if you're anything like me, this also applies to your haircare routine. After months of UV rays, salty ocean water and chlorine, my strands have seen better days. All of my summer fun has left my hair looking and feeling a bit dull and dried out, a far cry from my ideal hair situation.
H&M Just Dropped a $50 Version of the Controversial Shoes Every Celeb Is Wearing
It seems like sky-high platform pumps have been everywhere lately. From red carpets to runways to Cannes to cobblestone streets, celebs like Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, and Florence Pugh are all-in on the extremely elevated footwear trend popularized by brands like Valentino and Versace. The exaggerated six-inch heels have made the shoes a bit controversial, but that hasn't stopped celebs from wearing them nonstop.
I Thought My Fall Wardrobe Was Set—Then I Saw These COS, Mango, and Zara Finds
Do you ever start shopping and realize that you don't just want one or two items but suddenly crave an entire wardrobe overhaul? Because, same. On a recent visit to peruse the new-arrivals sections of my favorite affordable sites, I came across so many strong pieces that I started envisioning a whole new wardrobe with these chic updates. The selection at COS, Mango, and Zara is always pretty strong, but this particular season, they have the coolest version of fall wardrobe basics that really caught my eye and are making me consider replacing the very versions in my own closet.
When Revolve Has a Sale, I Go a Little Crazy—36 Things in My Cart
The image above is the perfect example of how I react when I am scrolling the web and realize one of my favorite brands is having a sale. Today, that just so happened to be Revolve. The retailer has been my destination for everyday attire for quite some time for many reasons. I'm quite impatient, so the free two-day shipping has me always coming back for more. The assortment of both trendy and classic items has won me over, and this sale includes the best of the best.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0