iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
U.S. to announce criminal cases against a 'nation-state' -Justice Department
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The top law enforcement officials in the United States will on Monday announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," the Department of Justice said.
Citrus County Chronicle
No need for Ukraine, U.S. to back down from Russia
Recently, you posted a column by unknown author Josh Hammer, modestly labeling it ''Varying Voices. The author demanded the present U.S. administration to change a course in Ukraine. By my understanding, (Mr. Hammer) is a strong Kremlin sympathizer. We used to have Hitler sympathizers, now we have Putin sympathizers. The...
Pro-Chinese disinformation group attempts to undermine US political system, influence voters: report
A pro-China disinformation campaign known as DRAGONBRIDGE has been aggressively targeting the U.S. by using various tactics designed to divide the country along party lines and isolate it from its European allies, according to a report released on Wednesday by cybersecurity firm Mandiant. The report revealed that the campaign has...
Citrus County Chronicle
Government awarding $1 billion to schools for electric buses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving nearly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants...
Citrus County Chronicle
UN envoy: Myanmar crisis deepens, taking 'catastrophic toll'
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Tuesday that the political, human rights and humanitarian crisis in the military-ruled Southeast Asian nation is deepening and taking “a catastrophic toll on the people.”. Noeleen Heyzer told the U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee that more...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation to a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s action in Ukraine. The Kremlin said in a statement that all tasks set for the exercise were fulfilled and all the missiles that were test-fired reached their designated targets. Washington has said that Moscow informed it about Wednesday’s drills in advance.
Citrus County Chronicle
Serbia toughens visa rules as migration prompts EU pressure
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is seeing a sudden tourism boom from countries whose citizens never had its sightseeing and shopping opportunities on their radar. That's largely due to the Balkan country's generous entry rules, which made it a key stop for migrants seeking to reach Europe without risking a perilous sea crossing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Italy's Meloni easily wins confidence vote in parliament
ROME (AP) — Italy’s new far-right-led government of Premier Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday night easily won the first of two required confidence votes in Parliament by a comfortable margin. The vote in the lower Chamber of Deputies was 235 in favor of her coalition government and 154 against,...
Citrus County Chronicle
EU, US set up task force to resolve electric vehicle feud
BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. and the European Union have set up a task force tasked with resolving a dispute over electric vehicle batteries that the EU says would discriminate against manufacturers in the 27-nation bloc and break World Trade Organization rules. Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Germany unveils cannabis liberalization plan, with caveats
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister unveiled a plan Wednesday to decriminalize the possession of up to 30 grams (about 1 ounce) of cannabis and to allow the sale of the substance to adults for recreational purposes in a controlled market. Berlin will check with the European Union's executive...
Citrus County Chronicle
Australian health insurer says data of all customers hacked
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest health insurer said on Wednesday a cybercriminal had hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers, as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients’ private information. Medibank said “significant amounts of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Putin monitors practice launches by Russia's nuclear forces
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles in a show of force amid the heightened tensions with the West over the conflict in Ukraine. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 8:19 a.m. EDT
Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his army mobilization for the war in Ukraine, independent media outlets, human rights activists and draftees themselves have painted a bleak picture. They describe a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front, regardless of skill or training. The reservists included men without any military experience, some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons. There were shortages of gear, with outdated weapons handed out, and squalid living quarters awaited draftees at training camps. One analyst says the hasty call-up will hardly achieve anything other than “slowing down the advances” of Ukrainian troops,
Citrus County Chronicle
Witnesses: Drone strikes in Ethiopia's Oromia kill civilians
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses tell The Associated Press that drone strikes in Ethiopia’s Oromia region killed several dozen civilians last week. The attacks in strongholds of the rebel Oromo Liberation Army came amid intensified fighting between federal forces and the outlawed group. “I lost three of my...
