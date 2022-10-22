Park Cages Bruins

WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park scored 42 unanswered points Friday to run away with a 56-20 win over Brooke.

The Bruins led 20-14 in the second quarter before the Patriots went on their run.

Park junior receiver Mykel Davis had four touchdown catches in the game. Park improves to 6-2 and will visit Parkersburg South next week in a key AAA match up.

Brooke now 4-4 will host Weir next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.