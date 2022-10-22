ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Windsor tax push aims to protect open spaces

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKof6_0iiXVTWa00

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — As Election Day draws near, a Windsor group vows to keep the topic of open space at the top of the voter’s minds.

The citizen group, led by Colorado native Justin Scharton, is prioritizing open space in their community of just more than 32,000 residents. The proposal would increase Windsor’s sales tax to help fund the purchase of more open space.

“The issue is near and dear to my heart,” the husband and father said.

RTD, secretary of state offer free rides to the polls

Scharton said the grassroots push, which is only a couple of months old, is trying to be more proactive about the acquisition of open space.

“It’s not stealing land from developers that are coming in,” he said. “It’s just being a little more proactive and strategic, instead of being reactive and getting more scraps.”

He said the group has the support of individuals, families, even several major developers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Denver Urban Gardens celebrates the inauguration of food forest initiative

Denver Urban Gardens is an organization that supports Denver residents in creating sustainable, food-producing neighborhood community gardens. The nonprofit organization recently planted six food forests across metro Denver with plans to expand to 20 food forests in 2023. Food forests are one of the most ancient forms of land stewardship, and DUG is expanding the […]
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

ACRE Closes on $52.7M Loan for ‘Johnstown Plaza’

ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, recently finalized a $52.7 million loan with a joint venture between Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners, to support the newly-built Class A multifamily community ‘Johnstown Plaza,’ in Johnstown, Colorado. Issued through ACRE’s debt fund “ACRE Credit I”, the...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
K99

Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good

Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
LOVELAND, CO
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Greeley, CO

Greeley is the seat of Weld County, Colorado, and one of the key cities in the Front Range Urban Corridor. Northern Colorado's Greeley is 49 miles northeast of Denver, home to the Colorado State Capitol. Greeley was one of the first formal settlements in the US and was named after...
GREELEY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy