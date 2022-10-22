Read full article on original website
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
Lodi police say they stopped a potential targeted shooting at popular Halloween event
LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.
$5 million for safety changes on Folsom Blvd outside Sacramento school where mother was killed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nine months after the death of a mother who was struck by a car while picking up her child from Phoebe Hearst Elementary School, the City of Sacramento has secured funds for safety improvements on Folsom Boulevard. Announcing the $5 million in state funds for the...
Accused East Sacramento shooter, Deasan Basser, Jr., in court Monday
A 23-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in East Sacramento will appear in court Monday. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the victim of an Oct. 20 shooting as 70-year-old Charles Starzynski. Police believe the alleged shooter, Desean Basser, Jr., also robbed Starzynski.
Man accused of East Sacramento homicide to appear in court Monday
SACRAMENTO - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in an affluent neighborhood of Sacramento last week is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Desean Basser Jr. is accused of shooting Charles Starzynski on October 20. Starzynski had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot, authorities say. Basser Jr. had also robbed Starzynski and vandalized his car.Basser Jr. was later arrested following a lengthy SWAT standoff in connection with the shooting. He was out on bond for felony domestic violence at the time. "It's pretty shocking, it's really incredibly sad, to have something this extreme happen, ending in a swat showdown," said Amber Elliott, Starzynski's niece.
Big safety changes are coming to Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento after mother's death outside school
Major improvements are coming to Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento after a crash killed a mother picking up her daughter from school earlier this year. Lupe Jimenez Brown was killed on Jan. 13 while crossing Folsom at 60th Street to get to Phoebe Hearst Elementary School. Police said the driver ran a red light.
Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee
STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
Suspected East Sacramento killer of former Capradio director appears in court
Officials say the shooting followed an apparent robbery just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Police arrested 23-year-old Deasan Brasser Jr., hours after the shooting.
Fatal Head-On Collision on Tracy Boulevard in San Joaquin County
The South San Joaquin Fire Authority reported a fatal head-on collision near the Tracy area on the night of Friday, October 21, 2022. The crash occurred on Tracy Boulevard in the vicinity of Grimes Road and involved two vehicles, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision Near the...
Man arrested in Yolo County pleads guilty to human smuggling: DOJ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man from Mexico who was accused of smuggling people into the United States pleaded guilty on Monday, the Department of Justice said. The DOJ identified him as 29-year-old Mateo Gomez Gonzalez. Gonzalez was arrested in late September after he allegedly tried to hold the people he was transporting for more […]
Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
District attorney explains why it's hard to charge fentanyl dealers with murder
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mike Wood wished he didn't have to do this interview. “We're here today because of the tragic death of my daughter, Victoria,” he told Political Reporter Morgan Rynor Tuesday afternoon. He called his 22-year-old daughter 'Tori' for short. “I love you, little bear, and I'll...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Restraining orders violated, burglary, check fraud
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 12. Eric Anthony Valdez, 42, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. on suspicion of petty theft, paraphernalia possession and a misdemeanor bench warrant...
Gun reported to Ripon police turned out to be phone charger battery pack
RIPON, Calif. — Ripon police say they investigated reports of a man brandishing a gun at the Mistlin Sports Park over the weekend, but the reported object turned out to be a cell phone charger battery pack. The person who made the initial report to police was contacted again...
