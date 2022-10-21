Read full article on original website
Mercer County Job & Career Fair Coming to Cure Insurance Arena
If you’re one of the thousands of Americans currently seeking a new job, look no further than the County of Mercer Job & Career Fair in Trenton. Coming to the Cure Insurance Arena on October 26th, 2022, Mercer County’s One-Stop Career Center will be hosting a job fair from 3:30-6 p.m. At this event, job seekers will have a chance to network with employers from a myriad of industries, including but not limited to:
Delaware River cleanup yields trash, fiberglass boat, bicycles
NEW JERSEY – Delaware River Greenway Partnership staff and volunteers gathered in western New Jersey on Sept. 17 to cleanup a 40- mile stretch along the Delaware River. The 5th Annual Delaware River Cleanup spanned from northern Hunterdon County to Trenton, NJ. The effort was joined by a volunteer canoe crew out of the Giving Pond Recreation Area in Upper Black Eddy, PA.
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Ocean, Warren Counties
Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in an Ocean County backyard flock.Morristown Minute. Days after reporting on the HPAI detected in Warren County, another backyard flock in Ocean County succumbs to the disease. (Not a public health threat, but a big threat if you own a farm or poultry flock.)
Mercer County could be paying thousands to RNC after violating OPRA law
The Republican National Committee has won a lawsuit against Mercer County after they failed to respond to a request for ballot cure letters in the last election, and the all-Democratic county could be forced to pay thousands of dollars in legal fees to the national GOP. The RNC initiated a...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large
Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound
A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were temporarily...
Deadly bird flu closes Popcorn Park Zoo
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is working to contain multiple outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, including an incident that has closed the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge. A dead duck and goose recovered at the refuge by the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park staff...
Video released of Keyport, NJ dog shooting — owners charged
KEYPORT — Video released by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office shows a police officer firing his service weapon twice at a growling pit bull that was charging at him late Saturday afternoon. The dog's owners, Alexyss Ferrara, 29, and Angel Velez Jr, 34, both of Keyport, were charged by...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Sept. 12-18. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Entries show property address followed by selling price and...
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Missing person – Dajanel Colon
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old from Parkside. Dajanel Colon was reported missing today from her home on the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue. She is described as a black female, 6’1”, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gold braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and is known to frequent the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue and the 2800 block of Congress Road.
Camden, NJ, Man Gets 10 Years For Possession With Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
A man from Camden has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Federal authorities say 37-year-old Desmund M. Walker previously pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced on Friday in Camden federal court. On May 16, 2020, patrol officers from the Camden County...
Right Across the River From Bucks County, This New Jersey Town Has a Commitment to Preservation
The New Jersey area is full of rich, untouched history.Image via Visit New Hope. Just a stone’s throw over the Delaware River from Bucks County, a part of New Jersey has become known for its lengths to preserve its history. Jill P. Capuzzo wrote about the area for The New York Times.
‘A bubbly ball of energy beyond belief’: Forbes’ Brenda O’Hara reflects on 16 years at Princeton
It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes several thousand employees to educate and care for Princeton undergraduate students. Brenda “Bee” Loretta O’Hara, known around Forbes College for enthusiastically greeting students as they enter the dining hall, is one such employee. Since she arrived at Princeton in 2006, Brenda has worked at Frist Campus Center, Whitman College, and Forbes College.
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss
We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
Burlington Lights Doing Halloween Light Show Again in Burlington, NJ
I'm so happy to see on Facebook that the family behind the very popular holiday light show, Burlington Lights, is doing a Halloween Light Show once again for 2022. I believe this will be their 4th or 5th time doing the Halloween lights. I know they took last year off for a family commitment, but, are back to it this year. Yay.
Hard working New Jersey guy needs your help
This time of year we all have to be careful of deer darting out in front of our cars. It can do a lot of damage and even cause serious injury. If you're on a motorcycle, all bets are off. You're more than likely going to be seriously hurt. That's...
Customer Arrested For Armed Robbery At AT&T Store In South Jersey
There was an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 24, at 8:18 p.m., Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man with a gun at the AT&T store. The call then disconnected. Officers secured a perimeter around the store and immediately located the suspect and took him into custody, police said.
