The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old from Parkside. Dajanel Colon was reported missing today from her home on the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue. She is described as a black female, 6’1”, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gold braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and is known to frequent the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue and the 2800 block of Congress Road.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO