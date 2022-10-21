ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

trentondaily.com

Mercer County Job & Career Fair Coming to Cure Insurance Arena

If you’re one of the thousands of Americans currently seeking a new job, look no further than the County of Mercer Job & Career Fair in Trenton. Coming to the Cure Insurance Arena on October 26th, 2022, Mercer County’s One-Stop Career Center will be hosting a job fair from 3:30-6 p.m. At this event, job seekers will have a chance to network with employers from a myriad of industries, including but not limited to:
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Delaware River cleanup yields trash, fiberglass boat, bicycles

NEW JERSEY – Delaware River Greenway Partnership staff and volunteers gathered in western New Jersey on Sept. 17 to cleanup a 40- mile stretch along the Delaware River. The 5th Annual Delaware River Cleanup spanned from northern Hunterdon County to Trenton, NJ. The effort was joined by a volunteer canoe crew out of the Giving Pond Recreation Area in Upper Black Eddy, PA.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large

Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
MEDFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound

A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were temporarily...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Deadly bird flu closes Popcorn Park Zoo

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is working to contain multiple outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, including an incident that has closed the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge. A dead duck and goose recovered at the refuge by the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park staff...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Dajanel Colon

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old from Parkside. Dajanel Colon was reported missing today from her home on the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue. She is described as a black female, 6’1”, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gold braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and is known to frequent the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue and the 2800 block of Congress Road.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Princetonian

‘A bubbly ball of energy beyond belief’: Forbes’ Brenda O’Hara reflects on 16 years at Princeton

It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes several thousand employees to educate and care for Princeton undergraduate students. Brenda “Bee” Loretta O’Hara, known around Forbes College for enthusiastically greeting students as they enter the dining hall, is one such employee. Since she arrived at Princeton in 2006, Brenda has worked at Frist Campus Center, Whitman College, and Forbes College.
PRINCETON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss

We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Customer Arrested For Armed Robbery At AT&T Store In South Jersey

There was an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 24, at 8:18 p.m., Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man with a gun at the AT&T store. The call then disconnected. Officers secured a perimeter around the store and immediately located the suspect and took him into custody, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

