Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee-Georgia football game to air on WVLT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Georgia game? You can watch it on WVLT!. “This is going to be EPIC,” SEC on CBS said when announcing the broadcast details Monday. The Vols will be heading to Athens, Georgia for the highly-anticipated game on Saturday,...
wvlt.tv
Bearden girls soccer team look to remain perfect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To be the dominant team of the season is one thing, but to be dominant over multiple seasons is something different entirely. The Bearden girls’ soccer team has only lost two games over the last three seasons. Their last loss came in the state semi-finals during the 2020 season.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee beats UT Martin, 65-24 during Homecoming
Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter. Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Officials in Tennessee say...
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville native Leanne Morgan to perform at Knoxville Civic Coliseum
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and comedian Leanne Morgan is set to perform at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Morgan announced the first 25 stops of her 100-show tour “Just Getting Started,” featuring a pit stop in her hometown. “Playing the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is unbelievable to me!!!...
wvlt.tv
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
wvlt.tv
‘Hurt and shocked’ | Tennesseans pay respect Leslie Jordan
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is helping wounded veterans get a service dog at no cost. Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin,...
wvlt.tv
Burn ban issued statewide, permits required
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit. Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon. Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson...
wvlt.tv
Following Gatlinburg attack TWRA officials warn against feeding bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is working to inform visitors and natives alike about the risks of feeding bears. Nearly two days after a man was attacked inside a rental cabin, officials are saying this is the result of a bear accustomed to humans. ”This isn’t the...
wvlt.tv
Students safe after bus crashes in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving an Anderson County Schools bus caused delays on Lake City Highway on Tuesday, Anderson County Emergency Medical Services officials said. No students were injured on the bus, according to ACEMS officials. The bus was transporting children from Dutch Valley Elementary School, according to...
wvlt.tv
CATCH UP QUICK
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is helping wounded veterans get a service dog at no cost. Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin,...
wvlt.tv
Colorful Cades Cove brings many visitors
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - This time of year is the peak of color moving down the mountains in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and one of the most popular areas, Cades Cove. The peak of fall color also brings heavy traffic. “You take the good with the bad, we...
wvlt.tv
Cold front blows in Tuesday bringing rain overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings gusty winds into the region tomorrow along with rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. We are also watching another front that could impact Halloween. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on...
wvlt.tv
Hundreds of people treated by Knoxville drug recovery center in first month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
wvlt.tv
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
wvlt.tv
Spooktacular Halloween Event in Pigeon Forge
Enjoy another day full of Sunshine and warm temperatures. Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter. Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game.
wvlt.tv
Sunny start to the week, tracking rain chances by Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our quiet weather continues to stick around as we head into the new week as warmer nights and afternoons are here to stay for a few more days. We’re still looking for our next cold front to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing us some rain chances, although our totals look to be on the lower end as our drought continues to worsen.
wvlt.tv
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
wvlt.tv
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man. Updated: 15 hours ago. A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured...
Comments / 0