Columbia, MO

Photos: Francis Howell routs Rock Bridge to finish regular season undefeated

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

The Francis Howell football team secured its first undefeated regular season campaign in seven seasons with a 59-21 victory over visiting Rock Bridge on Friday night.

The No. 5 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings , the Vikings (9-0) are off to their best start since winning the first 10 games of the 2015 season. Howell lost to Blue Springs South in the district championship game that season and Blue Springs South went on to win the Missouri Class 6 title.

Rock Bridge (7-2), the No. 20 team in the SBLIve Missouri Power 25, had a seven-game win streak snapped. The seven wins are the most for the Bruins since winning nine games in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Gordon Radford:

Rock Bridge at Francis Howell football

Photos from Gordon Radford

