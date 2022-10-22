ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How SBLive's Michigan high school football Power 25 fared in Week 9

By Matthew Scheidel
1. Belleville (9-0)

Week 9: Defeated Brighton 42-3

Recap: Belleville wins the KLAA, and now it turn its focues to defending the Division 1 state championship.

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)

Week 9: Defeated Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 35-7

Recap: Catholic Central will have one loss going into the playoffs for the first time since 2019, but it still won the Division 5 state title that year, so it might not even matter.

3. Warren De La Salle Collegiate (8-1)

Week 9: Defeated Detroit U-D Jesuit 49-14

Recap: De La Salle ends the regular season with a blowout of Detroit U-D Jesuit.

Photo by Mariusz Nowak

4. West Bloomfield (8-1)

Week 9: Defeated Utica Eisenhower 16-13

Recap: West Bloomfield escaped by the skin of its teeth against Utica Eisenhower, a very respectable team.

5. Rockford (9-0)

Week 9: Defeated Caledonia 38-15

Recap: Rockford completely dominated Caledonia to earn its fourth straight OK Red title. I think a move into the top 3 is in order.

6. Rochester Adams (8-1)

Week 9: Defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson 42-28

Recap: Adams caps off a great season with a road win against Stevenson.

7. Caledonia (8-1)

Week 9: Lost 38-15 to Rockford

Recap: Caledonia just couldn't execute offensively. It still had a great season at 8-1, however, and is headed to the playoffs.

8. Macomb Dakota (9-0)

Week 9: Defeated Detroit Mumford 42-0

Recap: Dakota blows out Mumford to end the regular season unbeaten.

Photo by Mariusz Nowak

9. Grand Rapids South Christian (9-0)

Week 9: Defeated Ada Forest Hills Eastern 56-22

Recap: South Christian finishes the season undefeated for the first time in a long time.

10. Hudson (8-1)

Week 9: Lost 32-26 to Clinton

Recap: Hudson's 22-game winning streak comes to an end at the hands of Clinton, who will probably enter the Power 25 next week, as it finished the season undefeated.

11. Whitehall (9-0)

Week 9: Defeated Muskegon Orchard View via forfeit

Recap: Orchard View had to forfeit, so Whitehall goes undefeated in the regular season.

12. Dexter (9-0)

Week 9: Defeated Chelsea 45-0

Recap: Dexter caps off an unbeaten season not long removed from being bottom dwellers in the SEC.

Photo by Antonio Cooper

13. Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1)

Week 9: Defeated Warren Lincoln 57-0

Recap: Michigan Collegiate ends the regular season on an emphatic note.

14. Marine City (7-2)

Week 9: Lost 48-28 to Durand

Recap: Marine City will take a tumble next week after dropping its regular season finale to Durand, who might enter the Power 25 itself next week after finishing undefeated in the regular season.

15. Detroit Martin Luther King (5-3)

Week 9: Lost 30-14 to Cincinnati Moeller (OH)

Recap: King ends the regular season with two straight losses.

Photo by Mariusz Nowak

16. Tecumseh (9-0)

Week 9: Defeated Bay City John Glenn 47-6

Recap: Tecumseh finishes the season undefeated after a blowout win over Bay City John Glenn.

17. Frankenmuth (9-0)

Week 9: Defeated Flint Powers Catholic 45-7

Recap: Frankenmuth caps off an undefeated season with a dominant victory over Flint Powers Catholic.

18. Davison (8-1)

Week 9: Defeated Lapeer 28-6

Recap: Davison is looking strong heading into the playoffs. I wouldn't want to play them right now.

19. Clarkston (7-2)

Week 9: Defeated Oak Park 50-14

Recap: Speaking of teams I wouldn't want to play right now, Clarkston is on a roll to end the regular season. It'll be a tough draw for whoever it plays in the first round.

Photo by Katy Kildee

20. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0)

Week 9: Defeated Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 32-0

Recap: Forest Hills Central finished the season undefeated with a route of Forest Hills Northern

21. Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2)

Week 9: Lost 55-35 to Muskegon

Recap: Mona Shores kind of fell apart at the end of its matchup with Muskegon. It is still a good team that will give teams problems in the playoffs.

22. Saline (7-2)

Week 9: Defeated Lake Orion 49-21

Recap: Saline gets back in the win column to end the season after back-to-back losses had it in danger of dropping out of the Power 25.

23. Brighton (8-1)

Week 9: Lost 42-3 to Belleville

Recap: Brighton had a great season, but its stay in the power 25 will end for now.

24. Lapeer (7-2)

Week 9: Lost 28-6 to Davison

Recap: After beginning the season 7-0, Lapeer drops its last two games.

25. Muskegon (7-2)

Week 9: Defeated Muskegon Mona Shores 55-35

Recap: Well this is a bit of a surprise. It was back-and-forth for a while before Muskegon just pulled away. A big win for it heading into the playoffs.

