St. Marys may look into the option of a city-owned library instead of being part of the Pottawatomie-Wabaunsee Regional Library system. The library issue first surfaced at the Aug. 16 city commission meeting when Commissioner Matthew Childs requested adding some language to the building lease the city has with the PWRL. Childs said the proposed language was to protect the community, especially children, from what he considered to be problematic materials and programs, including transgender ideology, drag queen story hours, and critical race theory.

SAINT MARYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO