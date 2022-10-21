Read full article on original website
Student, veteran bond on 10th Honor Flight mission
This past week I had the privilege of joining Mr. Steve Bauer of St. George on his Honor Flight through the Wamego National Honor Society. Steve Bauer was drafted and served his country in Vietnam from the years of 1970-1972. We had spent the better part of two days together so I, fortunately, got to know him.
St. Marys may look at establishing city library
St. Marys may look into the option of a city-owned library instead of being part of the Pottawatomie-Wabaunsee Regional Library system. The library issue first surfaced at the Aug. 16 city commission meeting when Commissioner Matthew Childs requested adding some language to the building lease the city has with the PWRL. Childs said the proposed language was to protect the community, especially children, from what he considered to be problematic materials and programs, including transgender ideology, drag queen story hours, and critical race theory.
Mustangs down Panthers 46-20 for district title
Rock Creek’s football team continues to rack up accomplishments, as the Mustangs finished their regular season schedule Friday night with a win over district opponent, Concordia. “We won our first district title since 2008,” Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben stated after the win. “We are really proud of...
