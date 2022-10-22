Matayo Uiagalelei, 5-star edge-rusher, wears Oregon Ducks gloves in high school game

The Oregon Ducks have the nation's No. 12 recruiting class and are one of just two college football programs with commitments from two of the nation's top-15 prospects.

But could Dan Lanning and his coaching staff be the first to land 3 top-15 commits?

On Friday night, St. John Bosco High School (California) five-star edge-rusher Matayo Uiagalelei , the nation's No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher , was filmed by Rivals wearing Oregon gloves - again:

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive standout also reportedly wore Oregon gloves earlier in the season.

Uiagalelei's recruitment has been difficult to predict - with Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and USC among his top suitors.

So, the Ducks may have a chance - even with rumblings of a slight lead for the Buckeyes over the rest of the field.

Clearly, it's something worth monitoring going forward.

At the very least, Oregon fans are likely to be on "glove watch" to see if anything changes in the coming weeks.

