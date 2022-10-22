ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Radio And Music Industries Mourn The Death Of KXXM (96.1 Now)/San Antonio PD/Afternooner Russell Rush

In case you missed it, late FRIDAY (NET NEWS 10/21) ALL ACCESS alerted the radio and music communities to the untimely passing on of very popular, longtime iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KXXM (96.1 NOW)/SAN ANTONIO PD/afternoon personality RUSSELL RUSH after more than 15 years at the station. RUSH passed on at age 44 of a rare form of LYMPHOMA that he’d battled with a smile and a brave heart for many years, rarely missing much of his time at KXXM due to his illness.
