Anger, Frustration Among OC’s Top Leaders Over Handling of Dana Point Harbor Overhaul Financing
Orange County leaders are lambasting their own staff publicly for ramming through a $328 million loan to overhaul Dana Point Harbor without proper time to vet the deal. County supervisors were told last week they could have more time to review a complicated financing package before they signed off. But...
Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
Voters in Anaheim, Santa Ana, Orange and Tustin Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
For the first time in history, Latinos are a majority of voters for a seat on the county’s powerful Board of Supervisors. And the choice comes down to two Democrats: Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento, and Garden Grove Councilwoman Kim Nguyen. The winner will have a four-year term as...
Kevin de León says of constituents: 'If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall'
In an interview with ABC7's Marc Brown, embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León discussed his decision to remain in office despite widespread calls for him to resign.
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
lagunabeachindy.com
October 21, 2022 | Laguna Beach News
Meet Laguna Beach City Council Incumbents: Mayor Sue Kempf and Councilmember Peter Blake. Mayor Sue Kempf and Councilmember Peter Blake both seek a second four-year term on the Laguna Beach City Council. They’re running against five challengers, Louis Weil, Alex Rounaghi, Mark Orgill, Jerome Pudwill and Ruben Flores, for three empty seats at the dais.
lagunabeachindy.com
Letter: Trumpian Ugliness Has No Place in Laguna
The recent City Council candidate forums have been quite revealing. Although Measure Q is supported by large numbers of Laguna Beach residents, only two of the candidates, Jerome Pudwill and Ruben Flores, stated their support for it. Measure Q was created as a protection for our community against the current pro-development majority on the Council. Please read the letters and guest columns in the Indy by David Raber and Gene Felder showing how Measure Q protects our city from over-development. Pudwill and Flores were also the only two candidates to clearly oppose the ill-conceived parking structure at the Presbyterian Church grounds, which would concentrate more tourists in the center of town. As Pudwill put it, “if you build it they will come.” The forums also provided a further opportunity for us to see why Peter Blake should not be re-elected: every time he opened his mouth, he launched personal attacks on anyone who disagreed with him. This Trumpian ugliness must stop and has no place in Laguna. Please vote for candidates whose first priority is to protect the interests of Laguna Beach residents. We need some development and some tourism, but not the trend toward making Laguna bigger and louder than we are seeing now.
dailytitan.com
Fullerton keeps fire department; reduces services to community
Despite pleas from the fire department, the Fullerton City Council declined to join the Orange County Fire Authority, but authorized a plan that will temporarily offer less services while the department works to strengthen its resources. Last Tuesday, the council voted 3-2 against joining the fire authority and chose to...
signalscv.com
LA County Public Works seeking criminal charges against owner of alleged illegal dumping site
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is seeking criminal and civil litigation against the owner of a piece of land alleged to have tons of materials dumped onto it, according to a spokesman for Public Works. In an email sent to The Signal, Public Information Officer Steven Frasher...
Angelenos React To Councilmember Kevin De León’s Decision To Stay. 'I Don’t Think He’s Reading The Room'
A day after De León says he will not resign, community members say the city cannot heal without his resignation.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
Opinion: Vote ‘Yes’ on Prop. 30 to Make Wealthiest Californians Pay for Clean Air
The next time you’re stopped in gridlocked Southern California freeway traffic, take a glance at what’s around you. The chances are very good that your vehicle is idling at the edge of a working-class, low-income neighborhood populated mainly by people of color. Think of Boyle Heights in Los...
irvineweekly.com
Irvine Leaders Approve Billions In Funding For Great Park Development
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Great Park Board of Directors, by way of the Irvine City Council, voted to approve hundreds of millions of dollars in future Great Park development funds. The park’s recently approved framework, adopted in July, will bring many new features, including a $130 million amphitheater and a 75-acre botanical garden.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter
According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
‘Miraculous’: Long Beach teacher tells how he survived random stabbing at Alamitos Beach
Michael Ulmer—the final victim of a man who went on a violent spree in Long Beach—was stabbed twice in the neck and once in the back while he walked his dog. The post ‘Miraculous’: Long Beach teacher tells how he survived random stabbing at Alamitos Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
fullertonobserver.com
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
