Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
COSTA MESA, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

October 21, 2022 | Laguna Beach News

Meet Laguna Beach City Council Incumbents: Mayor Sue Kempf and Councilmember Peter Blake. Mayor Sue Kempf and Councilmember Peter Blake both seek a second four-year term on the Laguna Beach City Council. They’re running against five challengers, Louis Weil, Alex Rounaghi, Mark Orgill, Jerome Pudwill and Ruben Flores, for three empty seats at the dais.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Trumpian Ugliness Has No Place in Laguna

The recent City Council candidate forums have been quite revealing. Although Measure Q is supported by large numbers of Laguna Beach residents, only two of the candidates, Jerome Pudwill and Ruben Flores, stated their support for it. Measure Q was created as a protection for our community against the current pro-development majority on the Council. Please read the letters and guest columns in the Indy by David Raber and Gene Felder showing how Measure Q protects our city from over-development. Pudwill and Flores were also the only two candidates to clearly oppose the ill-conceived parking structure at the Presbyterian Church grounds, which would concentrate more tourists in the center of town. As Pudwill put it, “if you build it they will come.” The forums also provided a further opportunity for us to see why Peter Blake should not be re-elected: every time he opened his mouth, he launched personal attacks on anyone who disagreed with him. This Trumpian ugliness must stop and has no place in Laguna. Please vote for candidates whose first priority is to protect the interests of Laguna Beach residents. We need some development and some tourism, but not the trend toward making Laguna bigger and louder than we are seeing now.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton keeps fire department; reduces services to community

Despite pleas from the fire department, the Fullerton City Council declined to join the Orange County Fire Authority, but authorized a plan that will temporarily offer less services while the department works to strengthen its resources. Last Tuesday, the council voted 3-2 against joining the fire authority and chose to...
FULLERTON, CA
irvineweekly.com

Irvine Leaders Approve Billions In Funding For Great Park Development

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Great Park Board of Directors, by way of the Irvine City Council, voted to approve hundreds of millions of dollars in future Great Park development funds. The park’s recently approved framework, adopted in July, will bring many new features, including a $130 million amphitheater and a 75-acre botanical garden.
IRVINE, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter

According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
IRVINE, CA
indybay.org

Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez

Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA

