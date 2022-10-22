Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freshman Morgan Gesinski scores 7 goals in Mt. Pleasant’s rout of West Mifflin in Class 2A
When teams open the WPIAL soccer playoffs, they immediately look to take the pressure off. It’s about that first clean shift, that first productive possession and that all-important opening goal. Ultimately, it can all add up to the first win, like it did Tuesday night for the Mt. Pleasant...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 1A First Round (10/25/2022)
The WPIAL Boys Soccer playoffs continue Tuesday evening, with a full schedule for Class 1A. The top two seeds in Class 1A are Greensburg Central Catholic and Winchester Thurston, who have made a habit out of meeting in the WPIAL Championship game in this classification in the previous two years. But the competition will be stronger from this year’s field, with numerous teams with their eyes on the prize and hoping to reach it to the WPIAL finals at Highmark Stadium.
Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets
The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Billy Lawrence records hat trick as Springdale rolls past Carlynton in WPIAL Class A 1st round
Springdale coach Paul Palo credits a good portion of his team’s attack to the instincts and natural talent among an experienced group of midfielders and forwards. Led by junior Billy Lawrence, that talent was on full display in their WPIAL Class A playoff opener Tuesday night. Lawrence had a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Mifflin gets past Belle Vernon, earns elusive trip to WPIAL quarterfinals
In what is believed to be a first in program history, West Mifflin is advancing to the WPIAL quarterfinals after holding off a late Belle Vernon push for a 1-0 win in a Class 2A boys soccer first-round match at The Beach at James Weir Stadium. Senior Nick Kosuda’s rocket...
22thepoint.com
Undefeated McKeesport hosts Thomas Jefferson for section title Friday
PITTSBURGH — In the final broadcast of the 2022 season for AHN Friday Night Rivals presented by Clearview Federal Credit Union, Thomas Jefferson travels to take on McKeesport Friday at 7 p.m. on 22 The Point. The game can also be streamed live at https://22thepoint.com/watch. You can follow 22...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy thrives in pressure-packed playoffs to win WPIAL team golf title
Sewickley Academy’s boys golf team captured its 12th WPIAL title since 2006 in a thrilling sudden-death playoff with Belle Vernon. The district championship was the third won by the SA seniors. “It was an awesome day,” senior Joey Mucci said. “By far, it is my favorite WPIAL championship out...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport hockey to lean on large group of underclassmen
The Freeport hockey program knows success. Although Freeport finished with an 8-10-0-1 record last season, the Yellowjackets racked up a 16-4 mark in 2020-21. Both teams corralled second place in the Varsity A Blue division, and the 2020-21 squad advanced to the semifinal round of the PIHL playoffs. Freeport was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaler area student news for the week of Oct. 25, 2022
Shaler Area High School senior Candace Kozej was named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the...
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
Murrysville's Palmer Jackson set to make PGA Tour debut
A wonder-struck Palmer Jackson grew up watching the PGA Tour. He followed the storylines, emulated swings and mannerisms and slid to the end of his seat as Sunday finishes met their climax. Now, people will tune in to watch him play inside the ropes. Jackson, the former state champion out...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Three-Star WR Zipperer Decommits From Pitt
Pitt wide receiver commit in the Class of 2023, Daidren Zipperer, announced Monday night that he is decommitting from the program. “…I want like to thank everyone at the University of Pittsburgh for their time and effort recruiting me,” Zipperer said in his statement on Twitter. “I am thankful for the relationships I have built with the coaches and players….After long talks with my family I’ve decided that it’s best for me to decommit from the University of Pittsburgh.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club will hold its next regular meeting on Nov. 8 at Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South, 164 Fort Couch Road, Bethel Park. Lunch is at noon. The program, “Pittsburgh on Your Plate,” will be presented by author Joanne Niehl. “Pittsburgh on Your Plate” is a cookbook filled with 175 recipes and stories that define the city, its people and its culture. There is even a special Pittsburgh cookie table section featuring 30 of her favorites.
Chef-driven Local Provisions Market & Cafe opens in Fox Chapel Plaza
Shoppers looking to mix socializing with shopping can check both boxes with a new specialty market and cafe in O’Hara. Local Provisions Market & Cafe opened last week in Fox Chapel Plaza along Freeport Road. The business combines casual dining with specialty groceries, seasonal produce, fresh to-go meals and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy's Di Domenico recognized by University of Chicago
Nataliya Di Domenico, a global studies teacher at Sewickley Academy, received the University of Chicago school in 2022. She was nominated for the award by Milla Ivanova, who graduated from Sewickley Academy in 2022. Each year, newly admitted University of Chicago students are given the opportunity to reflect on their...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 26, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. New Kensington school plans Veterans Day program. Mary Queen of...
voiceofmotown.com
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
Pennsylvania Almanac
St. Louise de Marillac School alum returns to speak about FBLA
While there was no chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for Jack Sabo in middle school, he hopes to encourage the students who now have that chance to take the opportunity to join. Sabo graduated from St. Louise de Marillac in Upper St. Clair in May 2019,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Trick or treat times, rotary scholarship and more in Ross, West View
Sealarks Women’s Group will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, McCandless. The group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone – widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group. The program will be “Stealing Lincoln’s Body,” presented by Gary Augustine. For additional information, please call Edie 412-487-7194.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont, Plum, Verona happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
Verona Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Parade begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Railroad Park. The same day, a fall festival organized by the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont, rain or shine. A parade will begin at 11 a.m., and children’s treat bags will be distributed by stores and businesses afterward.
