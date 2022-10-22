Read full article on original website
The history and transformations of the Eloise Asylum
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is Robbed
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on Sunday
fox2detroit.com
New Center Detroit small businesses plagued by break-ins
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many of the businesses in Detroit's New Center are still recovering from the pandemic, but now are dealing with break-ins and smash-and-grabs. Miranda Matuszak at Ferne Detroit wasn't offering 10-finger discounts, but it didn't stop one thief from stealing clothes from her store. It is just one of many small business break-ins that the Detroit police is investigating across the city.
Detroit using clear boards on vacant properties
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is transforming the way vacant properties look with a unique material that will hopefully attract buyers and cut crime.It's a common sight regarding vacant properties: boarded up with plywood. But over time, the city discovered it wasn't long after they'd finish the job that folks would undo their work. "Anyone can come and use a saw or anything to cut that plywood, pull it off," Tasha Sewell, field operations supervisor with the Detroit Demolition Department, said The city's Demolition Department is combating a costly cycle with sheets of plexiglass. "In...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for serial thief targeting elderly residents on Detroit’s west side continues
DETROIT – Residents of Detroit’s North Rosedale Park keep an extra eye out for one another after learning that another elderly resident living alone has become the target of a serial burglar. Since May, the Detroit Police Department says, there have been nearly a dozen break-ins and attempted...
Look Inside This Abandoned Medical Clinic In Detroit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This is a Michigan find, you probably won't stumble onto, more than once. It's as if the staff left everything in its place, awaiting the next curious traveler.
fox2detroit.com
Smash and grab attempts on Detroit's east side include suspected marijuana grow operation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thieves made a big mess at two locations on Detroit's east side that police say might be connected after smash and grab attempts occurred at both sites within minutes of one another. One building that was hit was a clothing store on Jefferson Avenue near Dickerson....
fox2detroit.com
Diners return to Detroit's Lafayette Coney Island after rat droppings closed popular restaurant
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Ten days after Lafayette Coney Island closed after health inspectors found rat droppings, diners filled the popular Detroit restaurant. Lafayette was closed from Sept. 7 until Oct. 15. Avdija Purovic said he doesn't think the business lost customers over the issue. "All the customers are coming...
Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
DBusiness Daily Update: Parker’s Alley in Downtown Detroit Set to Host Halloween Boo Bash, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Parker’s Alley in Downtown Detroit Set to Host Halloween Boo Bash, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
First Black columnist in Detroit talks about new barbershop
(CBS DETROIT) - If you follow sports in Detroit, you know the name Rob Parker. He was the first Black sports columnist at the Detroit Free Press, as well as a TV and radio sportscaster for more than a decade in Motown. Now, Parker has a scholarship in his name for aspiring broadcasters, which he talked about at his barbershop."You learn a lot of stuff in the barbershop, and going up as a kid, I always wanted to own one because of the experience I had," Parker said.And that experience led to "Sporty Cutz" off Seven Mile Road on Detroit's west side,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Homeowner wants guard rail fixed in front of her house in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman who lives in a Pontiac house says a damaged guard rail in front of her home is no way to live. The guard rail shows how dangerous the area can be because of an accident. The homeowner wants the city to do something about...
Meet Chiefy Tribe: Black Owned Business from Pontiac
Fashion has been a part of life since humans learned that fabric could be manipulated in a multitude of ways to create what we now know as clothes, shoes, and other garments. This discovery has led to many famous creative minds designing some of the most luxurious brands on the planet thus creating a sub-society for those devoted to fashion.
Detroit on pace to have driest year in decades
Metro Detroit has not had a lot of rain this year, and new information says that Detroit could have its driest year in decades.
fox2detroit.com
Lafayette customers say rat concerns won't keep them away
Customers who love Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit aren't letting the more than month long closure due to rat droppings keep them from the food. The restaurant is back, and so are the diners.
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley expected to plead guilty • Missing Michigan family found • Barricades in Detroit
MONDAY NEWS HIT - The alleged mass shooter Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty to all 24 counts against him Monday. The 16-year-old will appear in court for an 8:45 a.m. hearing in Oakland County. He's been incarcerated since 2021 where he gunned down four teenagers and wounded several others.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home
DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
fox2detroit.com
PHOTOS: Sold-out crowd packs Eastern Market for 13th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crowds filled Eastern Market on Saturday for a Fall Beer Festival that felt more like a summer fest. More than 100 Michigan breweries poured their beers at the sold-out festival. While fall and summer beers were plentiful, breweries also had lighter, fruitier beers, too – a nice addition to the heat and sun.
Talking about Detroit solely in terms of loss and decay is a mistake
The opening conversation at the Black Midwest Symposium held in Detroit this weekend was about a simple topic: What does it mean to be a Black Midwesterner? But the question by Terrion L. Williamson, an author and activist who teaches African American & African Studies and American Studies at the University of Minnesota who was talking about her hometown of Peoria, led me to a question about Detroit: ...
Man and woman barricaded inside home on Detroit's west side
A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home on Detroit's west side, according to police.
Detroit church giving away $25K in free gas
A Detroit church is giving away $25,000 in free gas on Sunday. Citadel of Praise on Lyndon St. is partnering with five Detroit gas stations.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
