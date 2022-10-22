ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

New Center Detroit small businesses plagued by break-ins

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many of the businesses in Detroit's New Center are still recovering from the pandemic, but now are dealing with break-ins and smash-and-grabs. Miranda Matuszak at Ferne Detroit wasn't offering 10-finger discounts, but it didn't stop one thief from stealing clothes from her store. It is just one of many small business break-ins that the Detroit police is investigating across the city.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit using clear boards on vacant properties

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is transforming the way vacant properties look with a unique material that will hopefully attract buyers and cut crime.It's a common sight regarding vacant properties: boarded up with plywood. But over time, the city discovered it wasn't long after they'd finish the job that folks would undo their work. "Anyone can come and use a saw or anything to cut that plywood, pull it off," Tasha Sewell, field operations supervisor with the Detroit Demolition Department, said The city's Demolition Department is combating a costly cycle with sheets of plexiglass. "In...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Abandoned Medical Clinic In Detroit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This is a Michigan find, you probably won't stumble onto, more than once. It's as if the staff left everything in its place, awaiting the next curious traveler.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

First Black columnist in Detroit talks about new barbershop

(CBS DETROIT) - If you follow sports in Detroit, you know the name Rob Parker. He was the first Black sports columnist at the Detroit Free Press, as well as a TV and radio sportscaster for more than a decade in Motown. Now, Parker has a scholarship in his name for aspiring broadcasters, which he talked about at his barbershop."You learn a lot of stuff in the barbershop, and going up as a kid, I always wanted to own one because of the experience I had," Parker said.And that experience led to "Sporty Cutz" off Seven Mile Road on Detroit's west side,...
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Meet Chiefy Tribe: Black Owned Business from Pontiac

Fashion has been a part of life since humans learned that fabric could be manipulated in a multitude of ways to create what we now know as clothes, shoes, and other garments. This discovery has led to many famous creative minds designing some of the most luxurious brands on the planet thus creating a sub-society for those devoted to fashion.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home

DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Talking about Detroit solely in terms of loss and decay is a mistake

The opening conversation at the Black Midwest Symposium held in Detroit this weekend was about a simple topic: What does it mean to be a Black Midwesterner? But the question by Terrion L. Williamson, an author and activist who teaches African American & African Studies and American Studies at the University of Minnesota who was talking about her hometown of Peoria, led me to a question about Detroit: ...
DETROIT, MI

