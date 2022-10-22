Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Shaker outlasts Saratoga to clinch sectional final appearance with 4-2 win
MECHANICVILLE, NY – There are no definites in sports. Murphy’s law states that “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.”. That something that can go wrong just hasn’t happened for the number one team in New York, Shaker girls soccer. “We expect a tight game,...
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Shen advances to Class AA sectional final with 3-1 win over Colonie
MECHANICVILLE, NY – The defending Section II, Class AA girls soccer champion is back in the sectional final looking to keep their crown for another year. “We knew it was going to be real tough but we knew we just had to dial in and find the weak side and finish,” said Shen junior Emily Baumes.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Shaker defeats Albany in dramatic fashion in Section II Class AA quarterfinals
LATHAM, NY – Shaker and Albany’s Section II Class AA quarterfinal boys’ soccer match was full of dramatic moments. It ended, though, with the Blue Bison moving on to the semifinals. “It was a lot of emotions,” said senior midfielder Ben Halek. “It’s hard to describe it....
RIVERHAWKS ABOUND: Fusion teammates Baumes and DeCitise will be back together at UMass Lowell
TROY, NY – Emily Baumes and Olivia DeCitise may be Suburban Council rivals during their high school season, but the pair are definitely no strangers to one another. Baumes, a junior at Shenendehowa, and DeCitise, a senior at Troy High, are travel softball teammates with the Capital District Fusion. They both also recently announced their commitments to play Division I college softball at UMass Lowell.
SNAPSHOT: MVP, Siena, UAlbany athletic departments donate $10K to Hoods House of Hoops
MVP Health Care and the Siena College and University at Albany’s men’s basketball teams recently hosted a youth basketball clinic at Hood’s House of Hoops, an Albany-based non-profit organization that builds community leadership through basketball for local youth. MVP Health Care, Siena, and UAlbany also donated $10,000 to Hood’s House of Hoops to assist with providing, safe, engaging athletic programs to kids in the Capital Region. (Photo provided by MVP Health Care)
LeChase, Sano-Rubin announce first joint project since acquisition for renovations at RPI
TROY, N.Y. — LeChase Construction Services, LLC, recently announced its first joint project with Sano-Rubin, an Albany firm it acquired earlier this year: a renovation of Nugent Hall at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). The work will provide updated dormitory-style housing for more than 100 students delivering an important campus upgrade and adding to LeChase’s broad higher education portfolio.
Calendar
UPCYCLED JEWELRY WORKSHOP: Join us for an upcycled jewelry-making workshop at the library. Whether you have a broken necklace or bracelet lying around that needs to be fixed, a statement piece you’ve never liked that could be turned into something new, or are just looking to learn a new skill, this event is for you. Participants are encouraged to bring any supplies they would like to work with to the event, but materials will also be provided for those that need them. The event will be held on Monday, October 24th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. This in-person event is free and open to the public. This class is intended for an adult audience. Registration is required. To register, call the library at 518-274-7071 or register online at www.thetroylibrary.org. The Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy.
State Police arrest two following North Greenbush crash
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Oct. 9, New York State Police of Schodack arrested Jordan L. McCullen, 31, of Troy. McCullen was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic infractions. Rashun D. Spratt, 34, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Stefanik calls for federal probe of New York COVID-19 nursing home deaths
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — At Van Rensselaer Manor, Rep. Elise Stefanik was joined by Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin Monday afternoon to announce that if Republicans take control of the House following the midterm elections, she plans to convene a congressional investigation into the March 2020 order by then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to force COVID-19 positive residents into nursing homes.
Watervliet police charge man in elderly phone scam
WATERVLIET, N.Y. — On Oct. 15, Watervliet police investigated a complaint from an 89-year-old father who received a call from a person who falsely stated he represented the Public Defender’s Office. The impersonator requested $6,500 to help the man’s daughter, who was said to be arrested after a motor vehicle crash that injured a pregnant woman. In response, the father immediately provided the money to the caller.
