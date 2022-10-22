The 15th-ranked Ole Miss football team will try to regain its winning touch at the expense of reeling Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The Rebels (7-1, 3-1) are coming off a 45-20 loss at LSU. Ole Miss scored 17 points on its first three possession, but it was all LSU thereafter. Ole Miss gave up 500 yards, 252 of it on the ground as LSU averaged 5.3 yards per carry. The Rebels had 10 penalties for 111 yards. Ole Miss had only one drive of more than 50 yards after piling up 206 yards on its first three possessions.

OXFORD, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO