Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville, Franklin stay undefeated in district play
For some Brazos Valley teams, the Friday night playoff atmosphere already has arrived. The Franklin Lions are one of those fired-up teams after last week’s 49-35 victory over District 11-3A Division 1 foe Lorena in a battle of state-ranked squads. “It’s exciting around here,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Copperas Cove sweeps Bryan, ending the Lady Vikings' volleyball season
The Bryan volleyball team started strong but couldn’t finish, ending its season in the process. Copperas Cove recovered from a slow start for a 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 District 12-6A victory Tuesday night at Viking Gym in a regular-season finale. The relaxed, playoff-bound Lady Dawgs (27-15, 7-5) had the luxury...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Report: Texas A&M suspends a trio of freshmen
Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended defensive back Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams, according to TexAgs’ Billy Liucci. An A&M spokesman said Tuesday morning he was checking into the report about the trio of freshmen who were part of an incoming class that was ranked the best in the nation.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brenham volleyball team bests College Station in four sets in regular season finale
Despite a late rally by College Station, Brenham held on down the stretch to win their District 21-5A volleyball finale 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23 on Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. “I’m proud that they came back and won that in four,” Brenham head coach Megan Whalen said. “We’re notorious for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls win regional cross country meet
HUNTSVILLE — The College Station girls won the Class 5A Region III cross country championship Tuesday morning at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park. The third-ranked Lady Cougars beat Georgetown by 55 points to win regionals for the second straight year and advance to the state meet set for Nov. 5 at Round Rock’s Ole Settler’s Park.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Garcia-Poggio wins stroke play
ATLANTA – Texas A&M senior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio won the individual stroke play by two shots Monday at the East Lake Cup as the Aggie women’s golf team earned the top seed for the match play portion of the event. Third-ranked A&M shot 1-under 287, two shots ahead...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Randy Bond
Texas A&M football kicker Randy Bond meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Max Wright
Texas A&M football tight end Max Wright meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie women's golf team reaches final at East Lake Cup
ATLANTA — The top-seeded Texas A&M women’s golf team beat fourth-seeded UCLA 3-2 in the semifinals of the East Lake Cup on Tuesday at East Lake Golf Club. A&M’s Zoe Slaughter topped UCLA’s Alessia Nobilio 4 and 2, while Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio beat Annabel Wilson 5 and 4, and Hailee Cooper edged past Emilie Paltrinieri 1 up with an eagle on the last hole to clinch the Aggies’ team victory.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference; G Guerrieri
Texas A&M soccer head coach G Guerrieri visits with the media at his weekly press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ole Miss football team looks to get healthy at Texas A&M's expense
The 15th-ranked Ole Miss football team will try to regain its winning touch at the expense of reeling Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The Rebels (7-1, 3-1) are coming off a 45-20 loss at LSU. Ole Miss scored 17 points on its first three possession, but it was all LSU thereafter. Ole Miss gave up 500 yards, 252 of it on the ground as LSU averaged 5.3 yards per carry. The Rebels had 10 penalties for 111 yards. Ole Miss had only one drive of more than 50 yards after piling up 206 yards on its first three possessions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M remains focused despite losing ways; 3 linemen gone; Florida kick at 11
Things have been bad for Texas A&M, but it could get worse. Texas A&M has lost three straight games in a season for the first time since 2014. A&M at 3-4 is under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2009 when the Aggies finished at 6-7 after losing to Georgia in the Independence Bowl.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Early voting for November election opens Monday
Early voting for November’s election opens Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 4 ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five early voting locations are open this Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked for identification at polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas drivers license and a passport.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A look at the CS Council Place 5 contest
Today, The Eagle concludes its look at the contested College Station Place 5. The race is to complete the remaining two years of Councilman John Nichols’ term. Nichols resigned to run for mayor. In College Station, candidates are elected at-large, so all voters in the city may cast ballots...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Willie Blackmon, College Station City Council Special Place 5
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) In the Chimney Hill Shopping Center venture the decision was made to revitalize the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir's first concert of the season is 5 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church at 506 E. 28th St. in Downtown Bryan. Concert attendees are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes if desired. For more information, contact Penny Zent at 979-268-1743 or message brazosbreeze@gmail.com. 1...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until TUE 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mark Smith, College Station Council Place 1
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) The Chimney Hill purchase did not turn out well for the City and because...
Comments / 0