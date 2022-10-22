Read full article on original website
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Browned Butter Cereal Bars
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Browned Butter Cereal Bars – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Friends and family will think using Cap’n Crunch and browned butter is genius!. Ingredients. 4 cups white fudge-covered miniature pretzels. 1 package (10 ounces) of miniature marshmallows. 1 package (10...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Showers, mainly after 9am. High near 59. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Belle
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Belle – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Belle is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Belle was surrendered to the rescue center when her owner could...
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
explore venango
Win-It-Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win a Restaurant Gift Card
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a gift card to Cousin...
explore venango
Bryan O’Donnell Jr.
Bryan O’Donnell Jr., age 34, of Summerville, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Butler Hospital. He was born in Clarks Summit, Pa on April 9, 1988 to the late Bryan O’Donnell Sr. Bryan enjoyed taking trips to Salamanca, New York and Gettysburg; he was a fan of...
explore venango
Mary L. Hoover
Mary L. Hoover, 89, formerly of N. Dillon Dr., Titusville, passed away on Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Mary was born on March 30, 1933, in Titusville to the late Albert and Sylvia (Brady) L’Huillier. She married Robert J. Hoover on February 22,...
explore venango
Forest County Sheriff’s Office to Host 10th Annual ‘Shop With a Cop’
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Sheriff’s office will be conducting the 10th annual “Shop with a Cop” program. Local families experiencing economic hardships can’t always provide their children with their own celebration of Christmas. The “Shop with a Cop” program joins these underprivileged children with local law enforcement, providing the children with money to shop for Christmas presents like clothing and toys for themselves.
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with the County of Venango
The County of Venango currently has openings for Several Positions. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County CYFS Ongoing. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County Substance Abuse. ACCOUNTANT- HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL DEPARTMENT. SEIU Pay Grade 12. $12.01/hr. Provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for Venango County to include monthly reconciliations and...
explore venango
Rev. Madison L. “STRING” Stringfellow
Rev. Madison L. “STRING” Stringfellow, of Lower Burrell, PA formerly of Knox, PA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. He was born in Frogtown, Clarion County on Nov. 25, 1933 to Madison (Chirp) and Cecelia Stringfellow. Rev. Stringfellow worked at Owens Illinois Glass...
explore venango
Jean Marie Dunmyre
Jean Marie Dunmyre, age 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Clarion, on April 23, 1933 to the late Thomas and Gladys (Corle) Ganoe. Jean was of the Catholic faith. She was a former office volunteer for...
explore venango
Bernice L. Buzard
Bernice L. Buzard, 94, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, October 20, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born on July 18, 1928, in Rimer Hill, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Bessie (Burford) Clouse. She was married on March 24, 1947, to Ralph W....
explore venango
SPONSORED: Rossbacher Insurance Group Performances of the Week
Rossbacher Insurance Group is highlighting the performances of seven local athletes: Nate Pfennigworth, of Franklin; Gage Haniwalt of Franklin; Chayse Skinner, of Oil City; and Sydney May, of Franklin; Ayanna Ferringer, of Cranberry; Ashlyn Collins, of Cranberry; and Ethan Knox, of Oil City. Nate Pfennigworth and Gage Haniwalt , both...
explore venango
Gary R. Hidinger
Gary R. Hidinger, age 82, of Westville Road Brockway, PA; died on Friday October 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 11, 1940 in Halton, PA; he was the son of the late Russell and Eleanor Shaffer Hidinger. On May 23, 1959 he was...
explore venango
Roxie M. Frandon
Roxie M. Frandon, 84, of Sigel, died the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her home following a brief illness. Born in Kittanning on October 12, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Dwight and Elverda Burke Heckman. On May 26, 1956 at Unity Center Church on the...
explore venango
Linda Joann White
Linda Joann White, 73, of Warren, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Virginia Beach, VA, following a recent illness. Linda was born on November 12, 1948, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of the late Erwin Fox and Lucille Latshaw Fox Moronski. Linda worked at Kmart as...
explore venango
Venango Technology Center Open House Set for Thursday
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — The Venango Technology Center will host an open house on Thursday, October 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Both prospective and current students and families are invited to stop in to visit the 15 different program areas. The programs include Allied Health Occupations,...
explore venango
Kathleen R. Adams
Kathleen R. Adams, 66, of Oil City, passed on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 26, 1955 to James R. and Shirley (Dahlin) Cherry. Her father, James precedes her in death. Kathleen attended Rocky Grove High School. She was later...
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
explore venango
John William “Bill” Nadig
John William “Bill” Nadig, 86, of Franklin, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station. Born in Franklin, PA on November 14, 1935, he was the son of the late John A. and Nellie (Lewis) Nadig. Bill attended the Congress Hill Church of God church and...
