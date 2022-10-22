ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WAAY-TV

Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Russellville, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

RUSSELLVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Jesse Wiggins wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament on Lewis Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (Oct. 24, 2022) – Boater Jesse Wiggins of Addison, Alabama, brought a three-day total of 15 bass to the scale weighing 42 pounds, 5 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Regional Event on Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman, Alabama. For his victory, Wiggins earned $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000. Wiggins also received automatic entry into the 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship, May 31-June 2, at Lake Hartwell in Seneca, South Carolina. “The first day I caught a couple of...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County

Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Power outage reported in East Central Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities has reported a power outage in East Central Madison County. Customers impacted by the outage are south of U.S. Highway 72 East, extending from Shields Road east to Moontown Road. At this time the specific cause has not been confirmed and a weather...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 24

We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the Anthem House development in Huntsville’s MidCity District. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Anthem House | MidCity District, Huntsville. Project: Anthem...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Car goes into home during Huntsville police chase

Huntsville police say a vehicle struck a home during a chase today. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers began a vehicle pursuit in the area of Winchester, and concluded it in the area of Chase and Wilkinson. The driver abandoned the vehicle on Salem Drive, and the vehicle struck a house.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
April Killian

The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama

The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
