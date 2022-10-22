Read full article on original website
Related
Netball Australia boss 'concerned' about finances after Gina Rinehart terminated $15million sponsorship deal over racism scandal
The Netball Australia chief executive has admitted she is 'concerned' about the future of the sport after Gina Rinehart tore up her $15million sponsorship deal. Kelly Ryan said it was 'very disappointing' after Ms Rinehart's mining company Hancock Prospecting announced it would withdraw its support on Saturday. 'We are reasonably...
Jacinta Price blasts 'selfish' Australian netball stars telling athletes to 'suck it up' and not to judge the mining billionaire for the actions of her family - as the entire racist interview her dad gave comes to light
Many Indigenous academics and politicians have lined up to support Australian netballers after they protested having Gina Rinehart's company name on their uniform. However, outspoken Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Price argues Mrs Rinehart is a 'pioneer' for Aboriginal Australians who should not be judged by the sins of her father.
