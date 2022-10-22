ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorena, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Madisonville, Franklin stay undefeated in district play

For some Brazos Valley teams, the Friday night playoff atmosphere already has arrived. The Franklin Lions are one of those fired-up teams after last week’s 49-35 victory over District 11-3A Division 1 foe Lorena in a battle of state-ranked squads. “It’s exciting around here,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin...
FRANKLIN, TX
Copperas Cove sweeps Bryan, ending the Lady Vikings' volleyball season

The Bryan volleyball team started strong but couldn’t finish, ending its season in the process. Copperas Cove recovered from a slow start for a 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 District 12-6A victory Tuesday night at Viking Gym in a regular-season finale. The relaxed, playoff-bound Lady Dawgs (27-15, 7-5) had the luxury...
BRYAN, TX
College Station's defense should test A&M Consolidated's offense Friday

Lee Fedora knows A&M Consolidated is going to have to take what it can get this Friday night. Consol’s head coach is aware of how talented the veteran College Station defense is and how much of a challenge the Cougars (6-2, 4-1) present. So when Consol’s high-powered offense faces off against College Station’s tough defense at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium, the Tigers will need a total team effort.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Report: Texas A&M suspends a trio of freshmen

Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended defensive back Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams, according to TexAgs’ Billy Liucci. An A&M spokesman said Tuesday morning he was checking into the report about the trio of freshmen who were part of an incoming class that was ranked the best in the nation.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station girls win regional cross country meet

HUNTSVILLE — The College Station girls won the Class 5A Region III cross country championship Tuesday morning at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park. The third-ranked Lady Cougars beat Georgetown by 55 points to win regionals for the second straight year and advance to the state meet set for Nov. 5 at Round Rock’s Ole Settler’s Park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Blinn esports teams win three matches

BRENHAM — Blinn’s esports team defeated the Nebraska 2-1 in Valorant play Monday night. The fifth-ranked Bucs (5-1) are in second place in the National Esports Collegiate Conference’s South Division. The Bucanneers’ Overwatch team also defeated Stone Child College 3-0 on Monday and Wichita State 3-0 on...
BRENHAM, TX
Weekly Press Conference: Randy Bond

Texas A&M football kicker Randy Bond meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Max Wright

Texas A&M football tight end Max Wright meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Demani Richardson

Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Aggie women's golf team reaches final at East Lake Cup

ATLANTA — The top-seeded Texas A&M women’s golf team beat fourth-seeded UCLA 3-2 in the semifinals of the East Lake Cup on Tuesday at East Lake Golf Club. A&M’s Zoe Slaughter topped UCLA’s Alessia Nobilio 4 and 2, while Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio beat Annabel Wilson 5 and 4, and Hailee Cooper edged past Emilie Paltrinieri 1 up with an eagle on the last hole to clinch the Aggies’ team victory.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Weekly Press Conference; G Guerrieri

Texas A&M soccer head coach G Guerrieri visits with the media at his weekly press conference. (October 24, 2022)
A look at the CS Council Place 5 contest

Today, The Eagle concludes its look at the contested College Station Place 5. The race is to complete the remaining two years of Councilman John Nichols’ term. Nichols resigned to run for mayor. In College Station, candidates are elected at-large, so all voters in the city may cast ballots...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Early voting for November election opens Monday

Early voting for November’s election opens Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 4 ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five early voting locations are open this Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked for identification at polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas drivers license and a passport.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
The detailed experience to be mayor

I am writing in support of John Nichols for mayor of College Station. John and his wife Carol have been longtime family friends of the Boykin family. My dad, Cal Boykin, and John were both agricultural economists at Texas A&M and abroad. Dad thought the world of John and highly respected his work in and dedication to the field of agriculture and also to this community and overseas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Mark Smith, College Station Council Place 1

1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) The Chimney Hill purchase did not turn out well for the City and because...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

