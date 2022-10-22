Things have been bad for Texas A&M, but it could get worse. Texas A&M has lost three straight games in a season for the first time since 2014. A&M at 3-4 is under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2009 when the Aggies finished at 6-7 after losing to Georgia in the Independence Bowl.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO