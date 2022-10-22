ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

cartercountysports.com

Hampton Moves Back To No. 1 In AP Poll; Cyclones Receive Votes

Hampton returned to a familiar spot in this week’s Tennessee AP Prep Football poll. The Bulldogs jumped Tyner Academy to regain the No. 1 spot in Class 2A in this week’s edition as we enter the final week of the season. Hampton tallied 125 points – just six...
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

Daniel Boone touchdown voted Best Play of the Week

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The votes are in, and this week’s Best Play of the Week belongs to Daniel Boone High School. During Friday’s Musket Bowl, Boone’s Landon Kirkpatrick took a short screen all the way to the endzone against David Crockett. The Trailblazers went on to win 35-7. Other plays up for the […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

3 NE TN teams move up in latest AP prep football poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday. Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in […]
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee

There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

Skydiver dies in jump before Tennessee high school football game

JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — A skydiver died from his injuries while performing a jump before a high school game in northeastern Tennessee on Friday night, authorities said. The 55-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, crash-landed on the football field at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough before the annual Musket Bowl against visiting rival Daniel Boone High School from nearby, WVLT-TV reported.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
cartercountysports.com

Vols Stay at No. 3 in AP, Rise to No. 3 in Coaches Poll

For the second consecutive week, the Tennessee Volunteers held the No. 3 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, UT moved up a spot, rising from No. 4 to No. 3, on the charts. Tennessee’s second-consecutive week at No. 3 in the AP poll came...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, given new names

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City

Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
MARYVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller

CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

