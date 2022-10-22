Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Fort Mill Girls End Wando’s 5 Year Run in South Carolina; Wando Boys Prevail
AAAAA (5A), state’s largest high schools. For the first time since 2016, there is a new state champion in South Carolina girls’ high school swimming. Last year’s runners-up Fort Mill rolled to a victory in the South Carolina 5A High School Swimming & Diving Championships for the state’s largest high schools.
Concord, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WCNC
Freshman from Statesville among 2 killed in shooting near NC A&T campus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead, including an A&T freshman, and four others injured Tuesday night. A&T officials confirmed Wednesday morning that 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner was one of the victims killed in the shooting. She was a freshman, Management/Business Administration student from Statesville.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
Fatal Statesville crash kills 3-year-old passenger, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — According to a Statesville Police Department press release, a 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning after sustaining injuries from a car crash. Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Statesville PD responded to a call concerning a single-car crash on East Broad Street. At the scene, police say they found a Chevrolet minivan in a front yard, flipped on its side.
CMPD: Woman arrested for throwing bleach in face of elderly elementary school bus driver in North Carolina
Regina Nicole Fields, 30, has been charged with assault on a school employee.
Escaped South Carolina inmate captured in Shelby
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate who escaped from the Cherokee County, South Carolina, jail was arrested near Shelby early Wednesday morning, deputies said. The York County Sheriff's Office confirmed Joshua Lee Shoemaker was arrested in Shelby, North Carolina, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Shoemaker escaped from jail around 10 p.m. Monday night, Cherokee County officials confirmed.
3 dead after homicide-suicide in Gaston County, investigation underway
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people died after police say a man shot two people in a vehicle before shooting himself on Monday. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues. Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, the Gaston County Police Department responded to a crash...
Plane makes emergency landing on South Carolina roadway; no injuries reported
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A small airplane made an emergency landing Sunday on John B. White Boulevard Sunday in Spartanburg. None of the four people aboard the small Piper aircraft was hurt, according to the Spartanburg Fire Department. Two power lines were knocked in the process, and Duke Energy reported more than 165 outages in […]
One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 49 near Mission Road.
Raleigh News & Observer
3 people found dead in wrecked car on rural NC road in suspected murder-suicide
In what police suspect was a double murder-suicide, three people were found dead in a crashed car on a rural Gaston County road Monday afternoon. Officers found two men and a woman dead in the car that wrecked in the 300 block of Robinson Clemmer Road near Dallas, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. On Tuesday, officials said a 911 call about the wreck was made around 3:15 but it’s believed the incident and shooting may have happened earlier “prior to 1:30.”
Missing man last seen in Kershaw
KERSHAW, S.C. — Police are looking for the public's help finding a missing man last seen in Kershaw. James Aaron Dobbs, 18 was last seen on October 12, 2022 in the Ingram Street area of Kershaw, SC. He was wearing black jeans, a black-short sleeved shirt and black Nike...
City of Concord prepares to make historic Black neighborhood part of the National Register
CONCORD, N.C. — The Logan neighborhood is one of the largest historically rich African American communities in Concord. Now city officials want to celebrate the diverse history with the hope of submitting the neighborhood to become a part of the National Register of Historic Places. This designation recognizes properties...
Gaston County man wins $2 million from Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man has won $2 million after picking up a Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket Friday. Joshua King said that after a long day at work, he and his son went to Times Turnaround on South Hope Road to grab some snacks. While...
Mooresville Fire-Rescue captain dies after being hospitalized due to illness
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire-Rescue Capt. Brian Yon has died from an illness, officials said Friday. The fire department said Yon was recently hospitalized due to an illness and died at Atrium Health CMC Main in Charlotte Wednesday. Yon had served with Mooresville Fire-Rescue since July 2007. The department...
WCNC
'Respiratory illnesses' force two Stanly Co. schools to close for cleaning
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Aquadale Elementary School and South Stanly Middle School in Stanly County will be closed for the rest of the week while the school is cleaned and disinfected due to respiratory illnesses, school officials announced Tuesday. Aquadale Elementary officials said the decision to keep students home...
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
WBTV
SCENE: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found. Updated: 7 hours ago. A Mooresville man...
