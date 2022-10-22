Read full article on original website
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Criticizes Russia for ‘Dirty Bomb’ Claims
Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said during his nightly address Sunday that only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe. His criticism comes as a response to claims by Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu that Ukraine could detonate a “dirty” nuclear bomb. “So when today the...
Voice of America
West Rejects Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Rhetoric
White House officials said Monday that the U.S. has "no reason to change our strategic nuclear posture" in response to Russia's allegation that Ukraine plans to detonate such a device and blame it on Russia, as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. Moscow reiterated its claims Monday that it is...
Voice of America
Western Nations Dismiss Russian Claim Ukraine Will Use a ‘Dirty Bomb’
Western countries on Monday said they rejected Russia’s accusation that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb.”. A dirty bomb is a bomb that includes radioactive material but is not a nuclear bomb. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with Western foreign ministers on Sunday. He said Russia...
Voice of America
Ukrainians Face a Cold Winter, Many Without Heat
As autumn sets in across the northern part of the world, Ukraine faces the winter months. Russia is targeting Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, their power plants and other infrastructure using missiles and drones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that over the past week Russia has destroyed 30 percent of the country’s power plants. This has caused “massive blackouts across the country.”
Voice of America
Russia to Bring 'Dirty Bomb' Allegations to UN as West Rebuffs Claims
Despite rebuffs from Western nations, Russia continued to accuse Ukraine of preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and said it would bring the matter to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Diplomats said Russia has told council counterparts it will bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting of the...
Voice of America
Fear of Russia Drives Some in Estonia to Question Integration
As Russia escalates its attacks in Ukraine, Estonia looks with concern to the east, to its Russian neighbor, but also within - to itself. With a significant Russian-speaking population, the influence of Russian propaganda through the media – is for many – cause for concern. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina in the Estonian capital, Tallinn.
Voice of America
Biden: Russia's Use of Tactical Nuclear Weapons Would be 'Serious Mistake'
U.S. President Joe Biden issued a strong warning on Russia against using a dirty bomb or any other nuclear weapons in its war on Ukraine. "Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake for the use of tactical nuclear weapons," he said Tuesday when a reporter asked whether Russia is setting up a "false flag operation" – preparing to deploy dirty bomb as it accuses Ukraine of detonating it in its own territory.
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation to a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s action in Ukraine. The Kremlin said in a statement that all tasks set for the exercise were fulfilled and all the missiles that were test-fired reached their designated targets. Washington has said that Moscow informed it about Wednesday’s drills in advance.
Voice of America
Progressive Democrats Urge Biden to Negotiate with Russia
Washington — Progressive Democratic lawmakers urged U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to shift the U.S. approach to the war in Ukraine by directly negotiating with Russia. A letter signed by 30 House Democrats in the Congressional Progressive Caucus, led by Representative Pramila Jayapal, said they appreciated Biden's commitment "to Ukraine's legitimate struggle against Russia's war of aggression" and acknowledged U.S. economic, military and humanitarian aid has been critical to Ukraine's success in fighting off Russia.
Voice of America
As Russian Troops Retreat, Ukrainians in Liberated Towns Prepare for Winter
As a result of Russia’s invasion, residents of the de-occupied city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region have little or no access to gas, electricity, or water. Anna Kosstutschenko visited the city and reports on the challenges of surviving in this once occupied city. Camera, production: Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Voice of America
Israel Presenting US With Intelligence on Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine
Israeli President Isaac Herzog plans to share intelligence about Iranian drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine when he meets Wednesday with U.S. President Joe Biden. Herzog’s office said Israel has images showing similarities between drones shot down in Ukraine and those Iran tested in 2021. Ukraine and...
Voice of America
Megayacht Sparks Warnings Hong Kong Could Become Russia Haven
Hong Kong — The recent visit of a Russian megayacht to Hong Kong has sparked warnings from corruption investigators that the city could become a haven for oligarchs and officials hiding from Western sanctions. The Nord — a $500 million vessel linked to Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov — spent...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: 1,000 bodies exhumed in recently liberated territories, reports say
Bodies in Kharkiv oblast include 447 found in Izium, local media say
Voice of America
Albania, Israel Discuss Cybersecurity After Iran Attack
One month after Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran following a cyberattack, Albania’s prime minister arrived Sunday in Israel for a three-day visit that includes meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama discussed common...
Voice of America
Britain Faces Challenge to Rebuild Global Image Amid Political Chaos
London — Former chancellor Rishi Sunak won the backing of Conservative Party lawmakers Monday to become Britain’s new prime minister, following the resignation last week of Liz Truss, who spent under two months in office. He is expected to visit King Charles III on Tuesday to accept the...
Voice of America
Iranian Anti-Government Demonstrators Indicted
Iranian judicial authorities have indicted protesters who had been arrested in recent weeks during anti-government demonstrations that rights groups say resulted in several deaths. The chief justice of Kurdistan province Tuesday indicted 110 people. The move came one day after Hossein Fazli Harikandi, the chief justice of Alborz province, issued...
