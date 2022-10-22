ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From experience, Michigan knows not to be overconfident

In the No. 4 Michigan football team’s opinion, Paul Bunyan has been in East Lansing far too long. It’s been two years since the wood-carved, hands-on-the-hips, ax-planted trophy has found a place behind plexiglass in Schembechler Hall. Some of the Wolverines’ best players, household names, have never laid a finger on the symbol of state-wide bragging rights bestowed upon the winner of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game.
Ian Hume’s impact as remembered by Michigan

Last Friday night, just prior to their matchup, the lights dimmed and the No. 5 Michigan and Lake Superior State hockey teams lined up on their respective sides of the ice for a shared moment of silence. It was a solemn moment, but it also served as a clear reminder...
Maddie Nolan’s past road to recovery shapes her current role

When Maddie Nolan arrived at Michigan as a freshman, still recovering from knee surgery, it was unclear if she would ever be able to overcome her injury. Over the past three seasons, however, she has brought clarity to that uncertainty. And she’s done so by relentlessly working her way back....
Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
Michigan’s attacking success doesn’t translate in loss to Wisconsin

The No. 25 Michigan volleyball team wasn’t expected to win a set coming into Sunday afternoon’s matchup against No. 5 Wisconsin. But, the Wolverines’ performance in the first set — due to Michigan’s aggressive attacking — started to reshape that narrative. After securing the...
After finding its momentum, Michigan beats Rutgers

Having momentum is crucial for any game. It took a while for the Michigan women’s soccer team to find that in its bout with No. 14 Rutgers Thursday night. Nevertheless, the momentum that it kept up throughout the latter half of the game was enough to lead it to a victory.
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan aren’t underestimating their rival

Jim Harbaugh understands this rivalry in a way few people can. He went to high school in spitting distance of the Big House and later he started at quarterback for Michigan and now coaches at his alma mater. As someone with a very personal connection to the in-state “championship”, as he has begun to call it, Harbaugh knows what a win against Michigan State can do for the No. 4 Michigan football team’s season.
Michigan drops third straight match in loss to Wisconsin

Entering a rematch with No. 5 Wisconsin Sunday, the No. 25 Michigan volleyball team had upset on its mind. When the Wolverines held a three point lead late in the third set, that revenge seemed within reach, and so did a long-awaited top-25 win. But Michigan fell back down to...
Michigan tight end Erick All out for season

Erick All, a senior tight end on the Michigan football team, will miss the remainder of the season with an injury, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday. Friday evening, All posted pictures of himself on Instagram in a hospital bed in Fort Myers, FL., where he underwent a “life-changing operation.” The specifics of the surgery are unknown.
Unranked Michigan upsets No. 14 Rutgers

Last November, in Piscataway, N. J., the third-ranked Michigan women’s soccer team upset a then undefeated Rutgers team to claim the title of Big Ten tournament champions. This time around, eleven months later, a win means something different. On Thursday, back in Ann Arbor and meeting for the first...
SportsMonday: Michigan State, the ghost on Harbaugh’s shoulder

Nearly every year of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure has prompted the question whether he’s the right man for the job. Season after season, questions swirled and doubts arose — until this one, that is. A College Football Playoff berth, a Big Ten Championship and, perhaps most...
Michigan falls to unranked Indiana, 3-1

At the end of the second set, audible tension rumbled through the arena as the score was tight at 22-24 and the No. 25 Michigan volleyball team led the match, 1-0. But then, a Wolverine service error forced an end to the set, giving Indiana the 25-22 win. Following the...
Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.

This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
Men’s basketball loses first game of the season against Oakland

Grand Valley State University’s men’s basketball team lost their first game of the season on the road against a Division 1 opponent in Oakland University that finished 76-92. It was also head coach Cornell Mann’s first game, a previous assistant coach for the Golden Grizzlies (2016-17), who noted...
MHSAA announces football playoff pairings

(WNDU) - The regular season came to a close this past weekend for high school football teams in Michigan, but several teams in our area will play at least one more game after advancing to the playoffs!. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) announced this year’s playoff pairings Sunday...
