FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan Daily
From experience, Michigan knows not to be overconfident
In the No. 4 Michigan football team’s opinion, Paul Bunyan has been in East Lansing far too long. It’s been two years since the wood-carved, hands-on-the-hips, ax-planted trophy has found a place behind plexiglass in Schembechler Hall. Some of the Wolverines’ best players, household names, have never laid a finger on the symbol of state-wide bragging rights bestowed upon the winner of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game.
Michigan Daily
Ian Hume’s impact as remembered by Michigan
Last Friday night, just prior to their matchup, the lights dimmed and the No. 5 Michigan and Lake Superior State hockey teams lined up on their respective sides of the ice for a shared moment of silence. It was a solemn moment, but it also served as a clear reminder...
Michigan Daily
Maddie Nolan’s past road to recovery shapes her current role
When Maddie Nolan arrived at Michigan as a freshman, still recovering from knee surgery, it was unclear if she would ever be able to overcome her injury. Over the past three seasons, however, she has brought clarity to that uncertainty. And she’s done so by relentlessly working her way back....
Ian Hume was ‘fiercely loyal’ to Michigan hockey as its equipment manager for 33 years
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ian Hume worked as University of Michigan ice hockey’s equipment manager for 33 years. He dealt with prostate cancer for the last few seasons, including April’s run to the Frozen Four. Even in his last season on the job, he was perfecting the intricacies...
thecomeback.com
Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s attacking success doesn’t translate in loss to Wisconsin
The No. 25 Michigan volleyball team wasn’t expected to win a set coming into Sunday afternoon’s matchup against No. 5 Wisconsin. But, the Wolverines’ performance in the first set — due to Michigan’s aggressive attacking — started to reshape that narrative. After securing the...
Michigan Daily
Last year’s Michigan State loss made Blake Corum stronger. Now he’s looking to prove it
Blake Corum is not a player who needs a lot of extra motivation. Currently leading the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns and second in yards, the junior running back has been the bellcow for the No. 4 Michigan football team’s offense all season. With the Wolverines set to take...
Michigan Daily
After finding its momentum, Michigan beats Rutgers
Having momentum is crucial for any game. It took a while for the Michigan women’s soccer team to find that in its bout with No. 14 Rutgers Thursday night. Nevertheless, the momentum that it kept up throughout the latter half of the game was enough to lead it to a victory.
Michigan Daily
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan aren’t underestimating their rival
Jim Harbaugh understands this rivalry in a way few people can. He went to high school in spitting distance of the Big House and later he started at quarterback for Michigan and now coaches at his alma mater. As someone with a very personal connection to the in-state “championship”, as he has begun to call it, Harbaugh knows what a win against Michigan State can do for the No. 4 Michigan football team’s season.
Michigan Daily
Michigan drops third straight match in loss to Wisconsin
Entering a rematch with No. 5 Wisconsin Sunday, the No. 25 Michigan volleyball team had upset on its mind. When the Wolverines held a three point lead late in the third set, that revenge seemed within reach, and so did a long-awaited top-25 win. But Michigan fell back down to...
Michigan Daily
Michigan tight end Erick All out for season
Erick All, a senior tight end on the Michigan football team, will miss the remainder of the season with an injury, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday. Friday evening, All posted pictures of himself on Instagram in a hospital bed in Fort Myers, FL., where he underwent a “life-changing operation.” The specifics of the surgery are unknown.
Michigan Daily
Unranked Michigan upsets No. 14 Rutgers
Last November, in Piscataway, N. J., the third-ranked Michigan women’s soccer team upset a then undefeated Rutgers team to claim the title of Big Ten tournament champions. This time around, eleven months later, a win means something different. On Thursday, back in Ann Arbor and meeting for the first...
Michigan Daily
‘Uncharted territory’: Michigan in danger of missing Big Ten Tournament after loss to Rutgers
It doesn’t take much to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament. Of the nine teams competing in the conference, eight will make the postseason, meaning a group does not need an impeccable season — or even an average one — to qualify.
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Michigan State, the ghost on Harbaugh’s shoulder
Nearly every year of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure has prompted the question whether he’s the right man for the job. Season after season, questions swirled and doubts arose — until this one, that is. A College Football Playoff berth, a Big Ten Championship and, perhaps most...
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to unranked Indiana, 3-1
At the end of the second set, audible tension rumbled through the arena as the score was tight at 22-24 and the No. 25 Michigan volleyball team led the match, 1-0. But then, a Wolverine service error forced an end to the set, giving Indiana the 25-22 win. Following the...
Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.
This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
lanthorn.com
Men’s basketball loses first game of the season against Oakland
Grand Valley State University’s men’s basketball team lost their first game of the season on the road against a Division 1 opponent in Oakland University that finished 76-92. It was also head coach Cornell Mann’s first game, a previous assistant coach for the Golden Grizzlies (2016-17), who noted...
WNDU
MHSAA announces football playoff pairings
(WNDU) - The regular season came to a close this past weekend for high school football teams in Michigan, but several teams in our area will play at least one more game after advancing to the playoffs!. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) announced this year’s playoff pairings Sunday...
High school football playoff matchups announced Sunday
Week nine has come and gone for high school football and now it's time to find out which West Michigan teams will make a 2022 playoff push. FOX 17 has the latest playoff matches from Selection Sunday.
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
