Some fall like temps for the area today, with highs in the 70s. All rain chances have moved off to the east, and our dry conditions will continue here in the Concho Valley. Winds have also calmed down, and are only at 5 mph for this afternoon. We will cool down again tonight into some enjoyable temperatures, reaching the lower 40s again for our overnight lows.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO