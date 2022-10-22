Read full article on original website
Fall temperatures for the area
Some fall like temps for the area today, with highs in the 70s. All rain chances have moved off to the east, and our dry conditions will continue here in the Concho Valley. Winds have also calmed down, and are only at 5 mph for this afternoon. We will cool down again tonight into some enjoyable temperatures, reaching the lower 40s again for our overnight lows.
Tom Green County jail logs: October 25, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
