Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
globalspec.com
Marki Microwave expands millimeter wave portfolio with high performance integrated drive mixers
Marki Microwave, a developer in the radio frequency and microwave industry for over 30 years, has expanded its millimeter wave (mmWave) portfolio with a series of leading-edge mixers featuring integrated local oscillator (LO) drivers. Ideal for space constrained applications requiring wide bandwidths and operation at mmWave frequencies, the integrated drive mixers reduce size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) while simplifying overall integration of the LO path for ease of use and optimized performance.
globalspec.com
Video: Next-generation bolt tensioner is 30% faster to install
Superbolt, the original inventor and standard-bearer for multi-jackbolt tensioning, has introduced Superbolt NXT as a revolutionary bolt tensioner that is up to 30% faster to install than existing solutions. Safely reducing the installation and maintenance time of tightening large bolts has long been at the core of Superbolt technologies. With...
globalspec.com
Understanding wire gauge sizes
Wires are electrical conductors that play an important role in pretty much every industry today by allowing electrical current to travel from one device to another in an electrical circuit. However, while seemingly simple, there is more to electrical wires than meets the eye. For instance, wires come in different...
globalspec.com
Robot uses tentacles to hold objects in its grip
A new soft robotic gripper that features thin tentacles for entangling and ensnaring objects has been developed by researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. The robot’s foot-long filaments, according to its developers, are hollow pneumatic rubber tubes. One side of the tube features...
globalspec.com
Newark expands control panel inventory to provide one-stop-shop
Newark has expanded its inventory of Multicomp Pro products to offer customers everything they need for their industrial control panels. “Control panels are the hearts and brains of industrial designs and are essential to keeping operations running safely and reliably,” said Cliff Ortmeyer, global head of technical marketing at Newark. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this extensive line card of Multicomp Pro products to help engineers find everything they need to build and maintain high-quality control panels at an affordable price.”
globalspec.com
Komatsu’s electric mid-size hydraulic excavator with Proterra battery to debut at bauma2022
Battery manufacturer Proterra and tech firm Komatsu, who first partnered in January 2021 to create electric mid-sized hydraulic excavators, has announced the debut of Komatsu’s first 20-ton class lithium-ion battery electric machine. The electric excavator will make its debut at bauma2022, a construction equipment trade fair held in Munich,...
globalspec.com
Odorless diapers achievable thanks to activated carbon?
A study conducted by a team of researchers from Sweden’s University of Gothenburg suggests that activated carbon can eliminate the smell of urine in diapers. According to the team’s findings, experiments conducted with the odor molecule p-cresol, which is found in human urine, demonstrated that activated carbon — consisting mostly of the carbon variant graphene — locks in odor instead of releasing it into its surroundings.
globalspec.com
Basics of inductors: Working principle, calculations, circuits and applications
Inductors are among the most commonly used passive electrical components in electrical devices and circuits today. These coil-like structures oppose sudden changes in current and store energy in a magnetic field. This magnetic field is produced when electric current flows through inductors. However, there is more to inductors than meets...
A 3-Ounce Woodpecker Stored 300 POUNDS Of Acorns In AT&T Antenna, Completely Blocking Signal
Chalk this up in things I didn’t know were possible…. Back in 2009, AT&T California was perplexed when one of their transmission towers suddenly wasn’t emitting signal anymore. Its strength had been weakening for a little bit, but it appeared the antenna had finally kicked and needed some maintenance.
globalspec.com
Underwater sensor may save drowning swimmers
Researchers from China’s Fuzhou University have created a breathable underwater movement sensor that could potentially detect drowning swimmers. To create the sensor, the researchers submerged a piece of conductive polyester knit fabric into a solution of graphene oxide and then hydroiodic acid. The fabric was then coated in a thin layer of polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) — which is a silicon-based organic polymer that is water repellant — microparticles.
globalspec.com
At bauma 2022: Hydrogen engine generator with integrated F1-derived flywheel
Visitors to bauma 2022, scheduled for October 24 through October 30 in Munich, Germany, will have an opportunity to examine a hydrogen engine generator with an integrated flywheel system presented by PUNCH Group and Tecnogen. The system combines a hydrogen engine from PUNCH Hydrocells with a flywheel power system developed...
globalspec.com
All about crystalline silicon solar cells
Solar cells composed of polycrystalline silicon. Source: George Slickers/CC BY-SA 3.0. As the primary natural energy source, sunlight satisfies the energy requirements of people around the world. Even though solar energy is variable, it offers energy security, better reliability, independence and contributes indirectly to global warming reduction. This energy form has been harnessed throughout the ages by use of ever-evolving technologies. Two primary solar cell types, thin-film and wafer-based, have been the focus of major advancements. Crystalline silicon (c-Si) is the predominant material in wafer-based solar cells, while amorphous silicon is an essential component of thin-film cells.
globalspec.com
Future medical implants, food wrappers could be composed of CBD
Researchers from the University of Connecticut want to turn cannabidiol (CBD) — a chemical in the Cannabis sativa plant also known as cannabis or hemp — into bioplastic for medical implants and food wrappers. To develop the CBD-based bioplastic material, researchers performed a condensation reaction using adipoyl chloride...
globalspec.com
Biochemistry is bringing plant-based mammoth meat to consumers
When it comes to massive beasts of the prehistoric world, few creatures can compare to the woolly mammoth. These imposing animals roamed the Earth for millions of years before going extinct around 10,000 years ago. But what if modern science were able to bring these animals back from extinction? Thanks to biochemistry, that might not be as far-fetched as it sounds. Researchers have been working on ways to create meat substitutes that would share the same heme that is found in chicken, beef, pork and mammoth! They're getting closer and closer to bringing this plant-based meat to consumers. So what's the holdup? The biggest challenge is creating a product that tastes good enough to compete with conventional meat products.
globalspec.com
Wired vs Wi-Fi: Which is best?
The term Ethernet refers to a wired connection that transmits data over cables, whereas Wi-Fi refers to a wireless connection that transmits data using radio waves. Which is better? Ethernet and Wi-Fi have different strengths and weaknesses so neither of them is better overall, but each is better for different use cases.
globalspec.com
Listen to the soundtrack of Earth’s magnetic field
Strength of the magnetic field at Earth’s surface. Source: ESA. The magnetic field that shields Earth from cosmic radiation and solar winds can make its presence known in terms of the blue-green hues of the aurora borealis. The existence of this force can now be accessed acoustically, thanks to the efforts of researchers from Technical University of Denmark and the European Space Agency (ESA).
globalspec.com
John Deere announces new line of excavators
John Deere, a manufacturer of agricultural machinery, has announced the addition of three new P-tier excavator models to its line of large-size equipment. These machines are the latest excavator models to launch as part of the John Deere Performance Tiering strategy. The 470 P-tier, 670 P-tier and 870 P-tier models offer enhanced visibility features, making them an ideal solution for operators looking to increase productivity on the job. Additionally, the 470 P-tier comes equipped with grade management solutions engineered to minimize rework and boost productivity, according to the manufacturer.
