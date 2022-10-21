When it comes to massive beasts of the prehistoric world, few creatures can compare to the woolly mammoth. These imposing animals roamed the Earth for millions of years before going extinct around 10,000 years ago. But what if modern science were able to bring these animals back from extinction? Thanks to biochemistry, that might not be as far-fetched as it sounds. Researchers have been working on ways to create meat substitutes that would share the same heme that is found in chicken, beef, pork and mammoth! They're getting closer and closer to bringing this plant-based meat to consumers. So what's the holdup? The biggest challenge is creating a product that tastes good enough to compete with conventional meat products.

2 DAYS AGO