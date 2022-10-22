Read full article on original website
Windsor Town Council candidate Q&A: Edward “Gibbie” Dowdy
Education: Completed High school at John Yeates in Suffolk, took a few college courses over the years, some through work. Years living in Windsor: Moved to Isle of Wight County to the Benn’s Church area in the early 1980s, moved to Windsor in the early 1990s. Prior elected offices...
Windsor mayoral candidate Q&A: George Stubbs
Education: High School Graduate, Attended College, Various Department of Defense schools. Occupation: Retired Project Zone Manager, NNSY 36 years. Can you briefly summarize why you decided to run for office?. My decision to become a candidate for mayor was based on contact with several residents/citizens and business owners who encouraged...
Candidates vying for Portsmouth City Council discuss crime, drama and economic growth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Thursday night, people in Portsmouth heard from some of the candidates vying for five city council seats. Three of them are incumbents: Councilmen Bill Moody, Paul Battle and Chris Woodard. This possible shakeup comes after months of tension among the council. Between lawsuits, heated meetings and...
Williamsburg Planning Commission Approves Uptown Alley For Former Yankee Candle Site
WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a family entertainment venue headquartered in Richmond, is one step closer to opening a location in Williamsburg. At its meeting on Wednesday, October 19, the Williamsburg Planning Commission approved two special use permit requests to allow Uptown Alley to operate at 2200 Richmond Rd., the site of the former Yankee Candle Village.
Four candidates running for Newport News mayoral race
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Soon, there will be a new mayor in Newport News. After three terms, Dr. McKinley Price is stepping away. In the running for his seat are three city council members, Saundra Cherry, Tina Vick, and David Jenkins, along with Marine Corps veteran and businessman, Phillip Jones.
EJ board to hold special meeting on wood pellet permit
The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board has scheduled an in-person special meeting on biomass and to address questions and concerns about the Enviva plant in Ahoskie and its air quality permit renewal. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 17 in Raleigh. Enviva seeks to modify...
Concerned citizens file lawsuit to halt 'Port 460' in Suffolk, suspend council decision
SUFFOLK, Va. — A lawsuit filed in Suffolk Circuit Court on Friday is meant to stop a controversial warehouse development project. For several months, upset citizens and a movement called "Say No To Warehouses" tried to stop the proposed Port 460 Logistics Center by protesting outside of Suffolk City Hall and attending city council meetings.
7 candidates are running for Newport News City Council seats
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Several people are running for a chance to serve on Newport News City Council. Three seats. Seven candidates. That’s the situation for Newport News City Council. No incumbents are running, which means a new face will fill every seat. School board member John Eley...
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
Hampton City Public Schools celebrate bus driver’s 55th year of service
After 55 years of driving a school bus, Linda Mason-Brooke says she would drive for another 55 years if she could.
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
Norfolk, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏐 games in Norfolk. The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with Maury High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The I. C. Norcom High School volleyball team will have a game with Granby High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
First responders raise funds for firefighter battling cancer
This weekend, Suffolk firefighters and other departments around Hampton Roads came together to help a beloved Virginia Beach firefighter battling cancer.
50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
Yorktown Elementary students spend time with adoptable animals at Peninsula SPCA
NORFOLK, Va. — Students from Yorktown Elementary recently spent time with animals at the Peninsula SPCA. A post on the Peninsula SPCA's Facebook page showed students petting and spending time with animals. The students can also be seen playing with animals and decorating a hallway with drawings of animals...
Some residents worry downtown Norfolk is losing its vibrancy
One downtown Norfolk lounge has appealed the city council's decision in Norfolk's Circuit Court after its conditional use permit was revoked.
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
Luria and Kiggans tied in Virginia’s 2nd District race, new poll shows
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and her Republican challenger Jen Kiggans are locked in a dead heat in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District race, a new poll shows.
People with disabilities want to work, advocates want more people to hire them
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. North Carolina's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Elizabeth City says those with disabilities still face a lot of barriers.
Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads
WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
