Windsor, VA

windsorweekly.com

Windsor Town Council candidate Q&A: Edward “Gibbie” Dowdy

Education: Completed High school at John Yeates in Suffolk, took a few college courses over the years, some through work. Years living in Windsor: Moved to Isle of Wight County to the Benn’s Church area in the early 1980s, moved to Windsor in the early 1990s. Prior elected offices...
WINDSOR, VA
windsorweekly.com

Windsor mayoral candidate Q&A: George Stubbs

Education: High School Graduate, Attended College, Various Department of Defense schools. Occupation: Retired Project Zone Manager, NNSY 36 years. Can you briefly summarize why you decided to run for office?. My decision to become a candidate for mayor was based on contact with several residents/citizens and business owners who encouraged...
WINDSOR, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Planning Commission Approves Uptown Alley For Former Yankee Candle Site

WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a family entertainment venue headquartered in Richmond, is one step closer to opening a location in Williamsburg. At its meeting on Wednesday, October 19, the Williamsburg Planning Commission approved two special use permit requests to allow Uptown Alley to operate at 2200 Richmond Rd., the site of the former Yankee Candle Village.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Four candidates running for Newport News mayoral race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Soon, there will be a new mayor in Newport News. After three terms, Dr. McKinley Price is stepping away. In the running for his seat are three city council members, Saundra Cherry, Tina Vick, and David Jenkins, along with Marine Corps veteran and businessman, Phillip Jones.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
coastalreview.org

EJ board to hold special meeting on wood pellet permit

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board has scheduled an in-person special meeting on biomass and to address questions and concerns about the Enviva plant in Ahoskie and its air quality permit renewal. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 17 in Raleigh. Enviva seeks to modify...
RALEIGH, NC
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
wbtw.com

50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads

WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

