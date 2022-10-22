Playing at a World Cup for the sixth time, Saudi Arabia face an uphill task to get beyond the group stage at Qatar 2022. They undoubtedly head into Group C as the underdogs, joined by Argentina, Mexico and Poland – three countries with more tournament pedigree and better recent form than their Gulf state opponents.It’s 28 years since the Green Falcons first qualified for a World Cup but their last-16 exit at USA 94 remains their best performance, as they advanced from a group containing Netherlands, Belgium and Morocco before going down 3-1 to Sweden in the first knockout match....

25 MINUTES AGO